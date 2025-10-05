ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 03:20
Union
U$0.006266+0.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.11572+5.39%
4
4$0.07164+12.80%

The Magnificent 7 collectively reached a combined market capitalization of $20.8 trillion, surpassing the EU’s GDP of $19.4 trillion.  

The GDP of the European Union stood at USD 19.42 trillion in 2024 and was expected to increase slightly to over USD 19.65 trillion in 2025. The European Commission revealed that the spring forecast projected real GDP growth in 2025 at 1.1% in the EU and 0.9% in the euro area, broadly the same rates attained in 2024

Magnificent 7 dominate global markets

Nvidia reported a market valuation of $4.3 trillion, $165.2 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue, and $115.4 billion in gross profit. 

Microsoft reported a market valuation of $3.85 trillion. In the fourth quarter of FY2025, Microsoft’s sales totalled $76.4 billion, representing an 18% increase over the previous year. Net income increased 24% to $27.2 billion, while operating income increased 23% to $34.3 billion. At $3.65, diluted earnings per share represented a 24% increase over the previous year.

As of October 2, Apple had a market value of $3.78 trillion, bolstered by $190.7 billion in gross profit and $408.6 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue, which yielded an annualized return of 17.52% over the past five years.

Google’s Alphabet had a market valuation of $2.95 trillion, $371.4 billion in revenue, and $218.9 billion in gross profit, yielding a five-year annualized return of 27.07%. Amazon had a market valuation of $2.34 trillion, $670.0 billion in revenue, and $332.4 billion in gross profit. Amazon has a 6.39% five-year return.

Meta also reported a market valuation of $1.84 trillion, $178.8 billion in revenue, and $146.5 billion in gross profit, yielding a five-year annualized return of 22.61%. As of October 2, Tesla’s market value stood at $1.48 trillion, bolstered by $16.2 billion in gross profit and $92.7 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue, with a five-year annualized return of 24.38%.

Global leaders warn as tech giants drive valuations beyond fundamentals

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, warned on Friday at Italian Tech Week in Turin, that an AI investment frenzy may be overdone and that stock markets are due for a “drawdown.”

Solomon said major US stock indexes have notched record high after record high this year on the promise of artificial intelligence. He argued that there’s a good chance that not all of those investments will deliver big returns. He noted that the internet craze of the late 1990s and early 2000s drew a frenzy of investment in tech companies at the time. Solomon reminded the crowd that the internet craze was followed by a dramatic collapse, which is commonly known as the “dot-com bubble”.

Jeff Bezos referred to the AI investment wave as an “industrial bubble.” He also emphasized that innovation stemming from such AI investment cycles can still yield long-term advantages. According to Bezos, the market is seeking the next big breakthrough, reminiscent of the dynamics of previous bubbles. He added that the previous bubble dynamic is why many small AI ventures with weak foundations receive investment.

On October 3, Dario Perkins, TS Lombard’s Managing Director of Global Macro Research, raised an alarm when he noticed that big tech companies were increasingly using off-balance-sheet loans and special purpose entities (SPVs) to finance AI equipment. According to Perkins, this is a “recognition that this is getting out of hand.” Perkins emphasized that the real leverage and risk exposure of businesses like Meta, which has requested $29 billion in private finance for the expansion of its AI data centre, are concealed by such borrowing techniques.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims to rank among the top 10 of the cryptos by the end of this cycle, but bigger market attention is beginning to turn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently at $0.035. While SHIB’s rally is a cyclical reflection of the resurgence of memecoins, Mutuum Finance is creating a completely new narrative based […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000901-0.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000495+0.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 09:00
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0577-2.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.0551+3.43%
LightLink
LL$0.009652+0.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,881.03
$102,881.03$102,881.03

-0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,361.36
$3,361.36$3,361.36

-1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2844
$2.2844$2.2844

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.01
$159.01$159.01

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0349
$1.0349$1.0349

-4.63%