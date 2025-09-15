UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime – Details

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 20:00
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2093-3.60%
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0013008+0.20%

The United Arab Emirates is moving harder against financial crime tied to cryptocurrencies, with authorities widening cooperation at home and abroad.

Reports show that millions of dollars in virtual asset laundering have already been tracked, and officials are intent on making the country less attractive to fraudsters.

Global Partnerships To Tackle Crypto Abuse

According to Gulf News, the UAE Ministry of Interior joined the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week in Singapore, a forum supported by Mastercard and international police groups.

The goal was to improve coordination with law enforcement agencies, exchanges, and tech experts worldwide. Workshops centered on fraud, money laundering, and dark-web misuse, as well as ways to build faster reporting channels between the public and private sectors.

The effort is not just symbolic. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has entered into new arrangements with the Ministry of Interior to strengthen monitoring of exchanges and custodians.

Task forces and joint training programs are being formed to improve detection of illicit trades and suspicious accounts.

Millions In Illicit Trades Under Scrutiny

Investigations are already producing results. Dubai Police and the Dubai Economic Security Center examined crypto laundering operations worth $65.3 million between 2022 and 2024, according to reports.

Several high-value cases have been disrupted, while local courts continue to handle proceedings against individuals accused of misusing digital assets for crime.

Authorities say such operations are part of a wider clampdown that includes confiscations. Reports from the Ministry of Interior show more than AED 4 billion in assets were seized in money laundering cases, with offenders arrested and charged.

Officials say these figures reflect not only the scale of abuse but also the reach of enforcement now in place.

Stronger Laws And Technology

Legal changes are underway to make sure virtual asset crime is addressed more clearly under UAE law. Regulations now give investigators more power to follow transactions across borders and freeze funds.

Partnerships with bodies such as Interpol and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime have also been expanded to keep information flowing quickly.

Technology is another part of the strategy. The Ministry of Interior is reportedly leaning on artificial intelligence and sophisticated data analysis software to monitor suspicious transactions and spot unusual patterns that human investigators may overlook.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,526.55-0.67%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06132-1.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01847--%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.49-1.65%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01917-1.18%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39972+0.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-4.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.15944-4.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar