Ukraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge Cup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:42
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0431-9.68%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05661-2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01745-0.74%
BEAM
BEAM$0.02671-1.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0147+1.37%

Diana Lobok of Ukraine competes during the women’s balance beam qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 17, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

The Paris World Challenge Cup is a key competition in the final weeks before the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October. Held September 12 through 14, the event hosts athletes from countless nations, with seven gymnasts from the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation originally slated to compete.

However, the competition will finish today without Ukrainians taking to the stage in Paris, due to the federation’s withdrawal of its nation’s athletes. Why? The Russian and Belarusian athletes’ inclusion at the event.

The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation shared their justification for the decision in the following statement posted on Instagram.

Ukraine’s Warning Goes Unheeded

In August, the International Gymnastics Federation published its official registrant list for the event. The FIG confirmed the registration of five Russian or Belarusian gymnasts as authorized neutral athletes (AIN).

Their attendance in Paris marked their official return to international competition for the first time since 2021, following an FIG-instituted ban implemented in March 2022 due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The ban was lifted on January 1, 2024. The FIG permitted their return, but only as “individual neutral athletes” (AIN) under strict conditions prohibiting national representation.

Their approval to compete this September generated significant uproar, with many alleging Angelina Melnikova’s participation, in particular, violates FIG rules. Melnikova, the 2021 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, stood out as an egregious conclusion due to her political involvement.

Forbes‘Champion Of Terror’ To Compete: Ukraine Fights Russia’s Return To GymnasticsBy Caroline Price

The approvals contradict the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) neutrality conditions detailed in their ad-hoc guidelines.

When I spoke with Ukrainian Gymnastics officials in August, the federation’s response was clear: the FIG’s decision was an ‘exact’ example of “Sportwashing.”

According to Cambridge Dictionary, Sportwashing is when sport — with all the positive feelings it inspires — is used to divert attention from social or environmental problems.”

At that time, Iryna Deriugina, President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation, told me that the UGF would await action from the FIG regarding the Russian and Belarusian inclusion at the Paris competition.

However, she told me that if the FIG does not address the UGF’s allegations of sportwashing, Ukrainian athletes may withdraw from the event in “passive protest.”

Due to the FIG’s inaction regarding the Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation at the event, the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation withdrew its athletes, as confirmed by the absence from the competitive start lists on Friday.

Moving Forward To World Championships

The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation’s withdrawal decision could reach a major international scale in October. With the FIG’s approval of Russian and Belarusian authorized neutral athletes in Paris, their participation at the upcoming World Championships seems likely.

Given the UGF’s commitment to contesting “sportswashing,” Ukraine’s refusal to compete in the sport’s premier competition emerges as a definite possibility.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolineprice/2025/09/14/ukraine-gymnastics-withdraws-in-protest-from-paris-world-challenge-cup/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

UBS is preparing to pack its bags. The 162-year-old banking giant is deep in talks about ditching Zurich and moving its headquarters to the United States, according to The Post. This comes as the bank rejects a new proposal from Swiss regulators demanding it cough up an extra $26 billion in capital, a requirement the […]
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142916-4.09%
HashPack
PACK$0.01827-3.69%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08492+17.52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 02:20
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01106-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.1673+1.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04982+7.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Solana (SOL) Price Soars on Galaxy Digital’s $536M Buying Spree—But XYZVerse Presale Steals the Spotlight With 30% Growth Potential

With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home).