Goat Network is building a ZK rollup-based Bitcoin Layer 2 that preserves Bitcoin’s security while enabling faster withdrawals, decentralized sequencers, and sustainable native BTC yield.Goat Network is building a ZK rollup-based Bitcoin Layer 2 that preserves Bitcoin’s security while enabling faster withdrawals, decentralized sequencers, and sustainable native BTC yield.

Unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential with ZK rollups — presented by Goat Network

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 21:35
ZKsync
ZK$0.04839-5.48%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.07909-7.31%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4223-6.63%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,058-2.30%

Goat Network is building a ZK rollup-based Bitcoin Layer 2 that preserves Bitcoin’s security while enabling faster withdrawals, decentralized sequencers, and sustainable native BTC yield.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Movement
MOVE$0.1112-5.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12142+0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001555-6.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Share
Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol

Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol A significant portion of Bitcoin’s supply remains inactive, sitting untouched in wallets for years. This vast pool of untapped capital, often referred to as dormant Bitcoin, represents a missed opportunity for many in the crypto space. Now, an innovative solution is emerging to put this idle asset to work. BitcoinOS (BOS), a project focused on Bitcoin scalability, has officially launched Grail Pro, a groundbreaking yield protocol designed specifically to utilize this dormant Bitcoin, transforming it from static holdings into dynamic, revenue-generating assets. What Exactly is Grail Pro, and How Does it Activate Dormant Bitcoin? Grail Pro is not just another DeFi protocol; it’s a specialized platform targeting institutional holders of Bitcoin. As reported by Decrypt, this protocol empowers custodial institutions—entities holding substantial amounts of client Bitcoin—to leverage their otherwise inactive holdings. Instead of simply sitting idle, this dormant Bitcoin can now be strategically deployed for various financial activities. The core mechanism involves enabling these institutions to use their clients’ dormant Bitcoin for strategic trading, lending operations, or generating yield through other approved financial instruments. This approach aims to unlock significant value from assets that were previously static, transforming them into productive capital within the broader financial ecosystem. It’s a smart way to make Bitcoin work harder for its holders. Unlocking Tremendous Potential: What are the Benefits of Utilizing Dormant Bitcoin? The launch of Grail Pro presents several compelling advantages, particularly for institutional players and, indirectly, for the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. By activating dormant Bitcoin, the protocol introduces new avenues for liquidity and robust revenue generation. Increased Capital Efficiency: Institutions can make their significant Bitcoin holdings work harder, generating consistent returns rather than simply holding value. New Revenue Streams: For custodial services, this offers a novel way to provide value-added services to their clients, potentially attracting more capital and enhancing profitability. Enhanced Market Liquidity: By bringing previously static assets into active circulation, Grail Pro can contribute to deeper and more liquid Bitcoin markets, benefiting all participants. Innovation in Bitcoin Finance: It pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with Bitcoin, moving beyond simple HODLing to sophisticated financial strategies that mirror traditional finance. This innovation marks a significant step towards maturing the Bitcoin financial landscape, offering powerful tools tailored for the unique properties of Bitcoin. Addressing Security and Trust: Is Your Dormant Bitcoin Safe with Grail Pro? Any discussion around utilizing substantial amounts of Bitcoin, especially institutional holdings, naturally raises critical questions about security and risk management. BitcoinOS understands these concerns deeply. Grail Pro is specifically designed for custodial institutions, implying a robust layer of professional management, security protocols, and regulatory oversight already in place. While the protocol facilitates the utilization of dormant Bitcoin, the ultimate responsibility for comprehensive risk assessment and deployment strategies lies with these institutions. They are expected to implement industry-leading security measures and adhere strictly to regulatory compliance, ensuring client assets are handled responsibly. BitcoinOS aims to provide the secure infrastructure for these operations, not to dictate the risk appetite of its institutional users, thereby fostering a trustworthy environment. The Broader Impact: Reshaping How Institutions View Dormant Bitcoin Holdings Grail Pro’s introduction could significantly alter how institutions perceive and manage their Bitcoin reserves. No longer just a long-term store of value, Bitcoin can now be viewed as a dynamic asset capable of generating consistent returns, even when held for extended periods. This fundamental shift could encourage more traditional financial players to engage with Bitcoin, seeing it as a more versatile and attractive asset class. Consider the immense potential for endowments, corporate treasuries, or large investment funds holding substantial amounts of Bitcoin. With Grail Pro, these entities gain a powerful tool to generate passive income from their holdings, without necessarily selling off their core assets. This could lead to a more stable and integrated Bitcoin presence within mainstream finance, further solidifying its position. BitcoinOS is not just about technical innovation; it’s about fostering a new financial paradigm where even dormant Bitcoin becomes a powerful engine for growth and liquidity across the global financial system, creating unprecedented opportunities. Conclusion: A New Era of Opportunity for Dormant Bitcoin The launch of Grail Pro by BitcoinOS represents a pivotal moment for the Bitcoin ecosystem. By providing a secure and efficient protocol for institutions to utilize their dormant Bitcoin, BOS is unlocking immense value and fostering greater liquidity across the market. This initiative not only enhances the utility of Bitcoin but also paves the way for more sophisticated financial products and services built on the world’s leading cryptocurrency. As the protocol gains traction, we can anticipate a transformative impact on how large holders manage their digital assets, effectively turning idle capital into active, yield-generating wealth. This is truly an exciting development for the future of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Dormant Bitcoin and Grail Pro Here are some common questions regarding BitcoinOS’s new protocol: What exactly is “dormant Bitcoin”? Dormant Bitcoin refers to BTC that has remained untouched in a wallet for an extended period, often years, without any transactions. It represents a significant portion of Bitcoin’s total supply. How does Grail Pro utilize dormant Bitcoin? Grail Pro allows custodial institutions to deploy their clients’ dormant Bitcoin into various financial activities such as trading, lending, or other yield-generating strategies, all within a structured and secure protocol. Who can use the Grail Pro protocol? Grail Pro is designed specifically for custodial institutions—organizations that hold Bitcoin on behalf of their clients. It is not directly accessible to individual retail users. What are the main benefits of using Grail Pro? The primary benefits include increased capital efficiency for institutions, new revenue streams, enhanced market liquidity for Bitcoin, and overall innovation in the Bitcoin financial landscape by activating previously idle assets. What security measures are in place for dormant Bitcoin used in Grail Pro? Grail Pro is built for custodial institutions, which inherently have robust security frameworks and regulatory compliance. BitcoinOS provides the secure protocol infrastructure, with institutions responsible for their specific risk management and security practices. We hope this article has provided valuable insights into BitcoinOS’s innovative approach to activating dormant Bitcoin. If you found this information helpful, please consider sharing it with your network! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2102-11.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+0.71%
Camelot Token
GRAIL$229.34-6.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:30
Share
Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

CME Group launches Solana and XRP options, expanding crypto offerings. SEC delays Solana and XRP ETF approvals, market awaits clarity. Strong institutional demand drives CME’s launch of crypto options contracts. In a bold move to broaden its cryptocurrency offerings, CME Group has officially launched options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Available since October 13, 2025, these options will allow traders to hedge and manage exposure to two of the most widely traded digital assets in the market. The new contracts come in both full-size and micro-size formats, with expiration options available daily, monthly, and quarterly, providing flexibility for a diverse range of market participants. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for innovative products in the crypto space. Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, noted that the new options offer increased flexibility for traders, from institutions to active individual investors. The growing liquidity in Solana and XRP futures has made the introduction of these options a timely move to meet the needs of an expanding market. Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! Rapid Growth in Solana and XRP Futures Trading CME Group’s decision to roll out options on Solana and XRP futures follows the substantial growth in these futures products. Since the launch of Solana futures in March 2025, more than 540,000 contracts, totaling $22.3 billion in notional value, have been traded. In August 2025, Solana futures set new records, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 9,000 contracts valued at $437.4 million. The average daily open interest (ADOI) hit 12,500 contracts, worth $895 million. Similarly, XRP futures, which launched in May 2025, have seen significant adoption, with over 370,000 contracts traded, totaling $16.2 billion. XRP futures also set records in August 2025, with an ADV of 6,600 contracts valued at $385 million and a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts, worth $942 million. Institutional Demand for Advanced Hedging Tools CME Group’s expansion into options is a direct response to growing institutional interest in sophisticated cryptocurrency products. Roman Makarov from Cumberland Options Trading at DRW highlighted the market demand for more varied crypto products, enabling more advanced risk management strategies. Joshua Lim from FalconX also noted that the new options products meet the increasing need for institutional hedging tools for assets like Solana and XRP, further cementing their role in the digital asset space. The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures marks another step toward the maturation of the cryptocurrency market, providing a broader range of tools for managing digital asset exposure. SEC’s Delay on Solana and XRP ETF Approvals While CME Group expands its offerings, the broader market is also watching the progress of Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decisions on multiple crypto-related ETF filings, including those for Solana and XRP. Despite the delay, analysts anticipate approval may be on the horizon. This week, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are expected to launch an XRP ETF that will hold XRP directly and allocate at least 40% of its assets to other XRP-related ETFs. Despite the delays, some analysts believe that approval could come soon, fueling further interest in these assets. The delay by the SEC has left many crypto investors awaiting clarity, but approval of these ETFs could fuel further momentum in the Solana and XRP futures markets. Also Read: Tether CEO Breaks Silence on $117,000 Bitcoin Price – Market Reacts! The post Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010922+10.62%
Solana
SOL$199.7-6.63%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000724-1.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:35
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Circle and Crossmint Team Up to Expand USDC Stablecoin Across Blockchains

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome