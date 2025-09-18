Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 00:35
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05802+1.13%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01733-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0863-3.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265-2.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001993+17.78%
Curve
CRV$0.7405+1.00%

BitcoinWorld

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

The dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities and innovations. A significant development is currently unfolding at Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Its founder, Michael Egorov, has put forth an exciting proposal designed to offer a more direct path for token holders to earn revenue. This initiative, centered around a new Curve Finance revenue sharing model, aims to bolster the value for those actively participating in the protocol’s governance.

What is the “Yield Basis” Proposal and How Does it Work?

At the core of this forward-thinking initiative is a new protocol dubbed Yield Basis. Michael Egorov introduced this concept on the CurveDAO governance forum, outlining a mechanism to distribute sustainable profits directly to CRV holders. Specifically, it targets those who stake their CRV tokens to gain veCRV, which are essential for governance participation within the Curve ecosystem.

Let’s break down the initial steps of this innovative proposal:

  • crvUSD Issuance: Before the Yield Basis protocol goes live, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued.
  • Strategic Fund Allocation: The funds generated from the sale of these crvUSD tokens will be strategically deployed into three distinct Bitcoin-based liquidity pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC.
  • Pool Capping: To ensure balanced risk and diversified exposure, each of these pools will be capped at $10 million.

This carefully designed structure aims to establish a robust and consistent income stream, forming the bedrock of a sustainable Curve Finance revenue sharing mechanism.

Why is This Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Significant for CRV Holders?

This proposal marks a pivotal moment for CRV holders, particularly those dedicated to the long-term health and governance of Curve Finance. Historically, generating revenue for token holders in the DeFi space can often be complex. The Yield Basis proposal simplifies this by offering a more direct and transparent pathway to earnings. By staking CRV for veCRV, holders are not merely engaging in governance; they are now directly positioned to benefit from the protocol’s overall success.

The significance of this development is multifaceted:

  • Direct Profit Distribution: veCRV holders are set to receive a substantial share of the profits generated by the Yield Basis protocol.
  • Incentivized Governance: This direct financial incentive encourages more users to stake their CRV, which in turn strengthens the protocol’s decentralized governance structure.
  • Enhanced Value Proposition: The promise of sustainable revenue sharing could significantly boost the inherent value of holding and staking CRV tokens.

Ultimately, this move underscores Curve Finance’s dedication to rewarding its committed community and ensuring the long-term vitality of its ecosystem through effective Curve Finance revenue sharing.

Understanding the Mechanics: Profit Distribution and Ecosystem Support

The distribution model for Yield Basis has been thoughtfully crafted to strike a balance between rewarding veCRV holders and supporting the wider Curve ecosystem. Under the terms of the proposal, a substantial portion of the value generated by Yield Basis will flow back to those who contribute to the protocol’s governance.

  • Returns for veCRV Holders: A significant share, specifically between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis, will be distributed to veCRV holders. This flexible range allows for dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and the protocol’s performance.
  • Ecosystem Reserve: Crucially, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved exclusively for the Curve ecosystem. This allocation can be utilized for various strategic purposes, such as funding ongoing development, issuing grants, or further incentivizing liquidity providers. This ensures the continuous growth and innovation of the platform.

The proposal is currently undergoing a democratic vote on the CurveDAO governance forum, giving the community a direct voice in shaping the future of Curve Finance revenue sharing. The voting period is scheduled to conclude on September 24th.

What’s Next for Curve Finance and CRV Holders?

The proposed Yield Basis protocol represents a pioneering approach to sustainable revenue generation and community incentivization within the DeFi landscape. If approved by the community, this Curve Finance revenue sharing model has the potential to establish a new benchmark for how decentralized exchanges reward their most dedicated participants. It aims to foster a more robust and engaged community by directly linking governance participation with tangible financial benefits.

This strategic move by Michael Egorov and the Curve Finance team highlights a strong commitment to innovation and strengthening the decentralized nature of the protocol. For CRV holders, a thorough understanding of this proposal is crucial for making informed decisions regarding their staking strategies and overall engagement with one of DeFi’s foundational platforms.

FAQs about Curve Finance Revenue Sharing

Q1: What is the main goal of the Yield Basis proposal?
A1: The primary goal is to establish a more direct and sustainable way for CRV token holders who stake their tokens (receiving veCRV) to earn revenue from the Curve Finance protocol.

Q2: How will funds be generated for the Yield Basis protocol?
A2: Initially, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued and sold. The funds from this sale will then be allocated to three Bitcoin-based pools (WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC), with each pool capped at $10 million, to generate profits.

Q3: Who benefits from the Yield Basis revenue sharing?
A3: The proposal states that between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis will be returned to veCRV holders, who are CRV stakers participating in governance.

Q4: What is the purpose of the 25% reserve for the Curve ecosystem?
A4: This 25% reserve of Yield Basis tokens is intended to support the broader Curve ecosystem, potentially funding development, grants, or other initiatives that contribute to the platform’s growth and sustainability.

Q5: When is the vote on the Yield Basis proposal?
A5: A vote on the proposal is currently underway on the CurveDAO governance forum and is scheduled to run until September 24th.

If you found this article insightful and valuable, please consider sharing it with your friends, colleagues, and followers on social media! Your support helps us continue to deliver important DeFi insights and analysis to a wider audience.

To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption.

This post Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.16-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,597.28-0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-1.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12685+0.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.23%
Union
U$0.009252-7.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging