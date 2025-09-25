Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), a core feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will fix Layer-2 scalability issues for the Ethereum blockchain.  Speaking Thursday in response to an X thread by Dragon XYZ’s head of data, Hildebert Moulié, Buterin explained that the technology will help nodes verify data without requiring […]Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), a core feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will fix Layer-2 scalability issues for the Ethereum blockchain.  Speaking Thursday in response to an X thread by Dragon XYZ’s head of data, Hildebert Moulié, Buterin explained that the technology will help nodes verify data without requiring […]

Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 17:29
Solayer
LAYER$0.429-5.19%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3921-3.66%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), a core feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will fix Layer-2 scalability issues for the Ethereum blockchain. 

Speaking Thursday in response to an X thread by Dragon XYZ’s head of data, Hildebert Moulié, Buterin explained that the technology will help nodes verify data without requiring them to download the entire blockchain.

“The way PeerDAS works is that each node only asks for a small number of chunks, as a way of probabilistically verifying that more than 50% of chunks are available,” Buterin wrote on X. “If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.”

The programmer reiterated that this would allow a live blockchain on Ether to operate without any single node having to store full datasets. 

Ethereum network reaches blobs per block record 

Late Wednesday, Moulié noted that Ethereum had reached its target of six blobs per block for the first time in history. Blobs, or Binary Large Objects, were introduced to Ethereum through the Dencun upgrade in March 2024 under EIP-4844, also known as proto-danksharding.

According to Moulié, blob usage during the spike was largely driven by activity across several L2 rollups. Base accounted for 42% of blob activity, followed by World with 25%, while other contributors included Arbitrum at 8%, OP Mainnet at 4%, and Soneium and Scroll at 3% each.

Blobs were developed to reduce transaction costs for Layer-2 networks by providing dedicated storage for compressed data. They may have proven effective before, but per Moulié, forecasting blob usage is difficult due to “inconsistent posting by different chains.”

The Dragon XYZ head of data also mentioned the current requirements for validator storage exceed 70 gigabytes of space for uncompressed blobs, with estimates topping 1,200 gigabytes for unpruned data. Each blob carries compressed information, but compression ratios vary by chain and rarely surpass 25%.

“Each stack has its own compression algo, but generally the more diverse the chain’s usage is, the harder it is to reach higher compression ratios,” he remarked.

According to Moulié, more than 10% of blobs are not fully utilized, originating from smaller rollups that post data regularly before blobs reach their 128-kilobyte limit. He also said around 30% of blocks containing blobs have been affected by miner extractable value (MEV) issues.

Fusaka will allow different nodes to perform tasks for different blocks

EF co-founder Buterin addressed some of the L2 scalability problems, saying that in the initial PeerDAS launch, there will still be cases requiring full data storage. 

“In the first version, there are two cases where the full data of a block still needs to exist in one place: initial broadcasting, and reconstruction in case a publisher only provides between 50% and 100% of a block,” he surmised.

He clarified that the protocol requires only a single honest actor to uphold its integrity, even if several others attempt to act dishonestly. 

“We only need one honest actor to do them; if there are also 100 dishonest actors, the protocol simply bypasses them. And different nodes can perform this task for different blocks,” Buterin noted.

Fusaka upgrade timeline slated for December

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for December 3, will formally introduce EIP-7594 and double blob capacity from the current target and maximum of six and nine blobs per block. 

Ether developers are planning a phased approach like the previous upgrades, with two Blob Parameter Only forks to gradually increase capacity.

The maximum blob count will be increased from nine to fifteen in the first fork, then from sixteen to twenty-one in the second, according to Ethereum researcher Christine Kim. The second fork is scheduled for January.

Although PeerDAS and related methods have been developed for a long time, Buterin warned developers that they are still untested.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own