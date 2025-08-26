Uplay: What It Was and How It Evolved Into Ubisoft Connect

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 21:30
What Is Uplay?

Uplay was Ubisoft’s official digital distribution, DRM, and rewards platform, launched in 2009. It served as the hub for Ubisoft’s PC games, offering game downloads, online services, achievements, and a unique rewards system.

Players earned Uplay Units by completing in-game achievements, which could be redeemed for discounts or in-game content. Uplay also worked as Ubisoft’s launcher on PC, required to run most Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Key Features of Uplay

  • Digital Store & Launcher: A platform for buying, downloading, and managing Ubisoft titles.
  • Rewards System: Players earned “Units” through achievements, redeemable for cosmetic items and discounts.
  • Social Features: Friends lists, chat, and leaderboards.
  • Mobile Integration: A Uplay mobile app allowed players to track achievements and rewards on the go.

Uplay vs Ubisoft Connect

In October 2020, Ubisoft merged Uplay and Ubisoft Club into a single service called Ubisoft Connect.

  • Uplay’s launcher became the Ubisoft Connect client.
  • Uplay’s Units were rebranded as Ubisoft Connect Units, still usable for discounts and in-game rewards.
  • All Ubisoft games that previously required Uplay now run through Ubisoft Connect.

Essentially, Uplay no longer exists as a separate brand — but its features live on in Ubisoft Connect.

Why Did Ubisoft Retire Uplay?

Ubisoft wanted to unify its ecosystem and create a cross-platform experience. With Ubisoft Connect, players get:

  • Cross-progression for supported games
  • Enhanced community features
  • A cleaner, modern interface
  • Rewards and discounts carried over from Uplay

How to Migrate from Uplay to Ubisoft Connect

The good news is that you don’t need to manually migrate your Uplay account — Ubisoft handled the transition automatically when the service rebranded in 2020. However, here’s what players should know:

  1. Login with your Uplay credentials
    • Your old Uplay username and password are the same ones you’ll use to access Ubisoft Connect.
    • Simply download the Ubisoft Connect PC client or sign in through the Ubisoft website.
  2. Your library carries over
    • All Ubisoft games you owned on Uplay are automatically available in Ubisoft Connect.
    • You don’t need to re-purchase or re-activate anything.
  3. Rewards and Units are preserved
    • Any Uplay Units you earned were converted into Ubisoft Connect Units.
    • They remain valid for store discounts and in-game cosmetics.
  4. Friends and progress are intact
    • Your friends list, saved progress, and social data were carried over to Ubisoft Connect.
    • Cross-progression now allows you to access progress across supported platforms.
  5. Update to the new launcher
    • If you still have the Uplay launcher installed, you’ll be prompted to update to Ubisoft Connect.
    • Once updated, it will replace Uplay entirely.

👉 In short: there’s nothing extra you need to do. Just log into Ubisoft Connect with your old Uplay account, and everything from your Uplay days will be right there waiting for you.

