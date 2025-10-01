ExchangeDEX+
US Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Bill

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 18:45
TLDR

  • US government has entered first shutdown since 2018-2019 after budget negotiations failed
  • Shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday (October 1, 2025) as fiscal year started
  • Key disputes center on healthcare subsidies and Medicaid cuts
  • Hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed; economic data releases halted
  • New tariffs on pharmaceuticals and heavy-duty trucks also took effect Wednesday

The United States government entered its first shutdown since 2018-2019 early Wednesday morning after lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement on a spending package. The shutdown officially began at 12:01 a.m. ET on October 1, 2025, marking the start of the new fiscal year without approved funding.

Federal agencies have now implemented contingency plans, sending hundreds of thousands of government workers home on temporary furlough. The previous shutdown during Trump’s first term lasted seven weeks and was the longest in American history.

The immediate cause of the current shutdown was the failure of twin Senate votes on Tuesday evening. Neither the Republican bill nor the Democratic plan managed to advance, despite three members of the Democratic caucus crossing party lines to vote for the Republican proposal.

Democrats have demanded extensions of expiring healthcare subsidies and rollbacks of Medicaid cuts that were introduced earlier this summer as part of the administration’s tax and spending reforms. Republicans have resisted these demands.

Economic Impacts and Market Reactions

The economic effects of the shutdown could be felt quickly. Government spending has largely ceased, and important economic data releases will be delayed. This Friday’s scheduled jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be published as planned.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will “completely cease operations” during the shutdown, temporarily reducing its workforce from 2,055 employees to just one full-time worker. Other important government data sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis, will also halt operations.

Markets have already begun reacting to the fiscal uncertainty. Bitcoin, gold, and silver have rallied in recent days as traders bet that government instability could increase demand for alternative stores of value. Bitcoin extended a two-day rally, moving from $108,650 to near $114,000.

The shutdown comes alongside other major policy changes. New tariffs took effect Wednesday, including 100% duties on some pharmaceutical products and 25% tariffs on heavy-duty trucks. However, these tariffs include exceptions that may limit their impact.

Essential Services and Worker Impact

Many federal workers, including military personnel, will continue working without receiving paychecks during the shutdown. Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are among those expected to report to duty despite the funding lapse.

During the 2018 shutdown, TSA experienced higher-than-normal unscheduled absences, which led to disruptions at airports. Similar issues could arise if the current shutdown persists.

Some government services will continue despite the shutdown. Medicare benefits and Social Security checks will still be distributed. Mail delivery will continue as usual since the U.S. Postal Service funds itself primarily through the sale of stamps.

The Federal Reserve, which is largely self-funded, will maintain operations, though its interest rate deliberations scheduled for late October could be complicated if the shutdown continues and government data remains unavailable.

President Trump has suggested that the shutdown could have lasting effects, saying “we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible” and “a lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want.”

The timing of the shutdown is also complicating other legislative matters. The CLARITY Act, which had been targeted for a September 30 markup session by Senate Banking Republicans, now faces fresh delays amid the Capitol Hill gridlock.

How long the shutdown will last remains the key question. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso told reporters that votes could be scheduled throughout the weekend, suggesting efforts to end the impasse may continue in the coming days.

For now, the shutdown’s duration remains uncertain as both sides appear entrenched in their positions, leaving federal workers and the broader economy to weather the consequences.

