US House to Approve Crypto Market Structure Bill: Caitlin Long

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a major cryptocurrency market structure bill that would create the first comprehensive rulebook for digital assets in the country. The news comes from Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long, who revealed the development live on CNBC from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

Washington’s Stance on Crypto Is Softening

Speaking on the shifting political climate, Long emphasized that the regulatory landscape in D.C. has changed noticeably in recent months. She noted that bank regulators like the FDIC and OCC have softened their stance on crypto-related activities, while key personnel changes inside the Federal Reserve are also creating cautious optimism for more crypto-friendly reforms.

Stablecoin Laws Spark Industry Readiness

Besides Bitcoin, stablecoins are commanding increased attention following the passage of the Genius Act, which provides a federal framework for these tokens.

Custodia Bank, in partnership with Vantage Bank, recently issued one of the first bank-backed stablecoins, a move that Long believes sets a compliance-driven standard for the industry. She stressed that working with regulators first, rather than seeking forgiveness later, positions banks to build trust while ensuring a level playing field.

However, several unanswered questions remain. Regulators must still determine how capital requirements will apply to banks holding stablecoins and how compliance rules will extend across institutions. Long noted that clarity in these areas could reduce costs for community banks and strengthen their role in the digital asset ecosystem.

What Happens Next With the “Clarity Act”?

Attention now shifts to the Clarity Act, another major legislative effort that outlines broader rules for crypto markets. While the House has already passed its version, the Senate is expected to make changes before final approval.

President Trump has expressed support for signing the measure this year, signaling a clear political momentum to get a deal done. For crypto investors, the passage of these two bills would be a major turning point, fostering mainstream acceptance and encouraging a new wave of institutional adoption.