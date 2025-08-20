US House to Approve Crypto Market Structure Bill: Caitlin Long

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:42
Chainbase
C$0.2066-6.71%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03211-6.43%
U
U$0.02057+2.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.672-4.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004698-6.33%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016971-7.44%
  • Washington advances Bitcoin market structure bill, signaling shift in U.S. crypto policy
  • Stablecoin rules under Genius Act push banks toward compliance-driven token issuance
  • Clarity Act gains momentum with Senate review and Trump’s support for final approval

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a major cryptocurrency market structure bill that would create the first comprehensive rulebook for digital assets in the country. The news comes from Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long, who revealed the development live on CNBC from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

Washington’s Stance on Crypto Is Softening

Speaking on the shifting political climate, Long emphasized that the regulatory landscape in D.C. has changed noticeably in recent months. She noted that bank regulators like the FDIC and OCC have softened their stance on crypto-related activities, while key personnel changes inside the Federal Reserve are also creating cautious optimism for more crypto-friendly reforms. 

Related: US House Passes Major Crypto Bills; GENIUS Act Heads to Trump’s Desk

The Federal Reserve has also scaled back certain supervisory measures, though it still controls the final clearance for banking services. According to Long, personnel changes inside the Fed are beginning to influence policy, creating cautious optimism for crypto-friendly reforms.

Stablecoin Laws Spark Industry Readiness

Besides Bitcoin, stablecoins are commanding increased attention following the passage of the Genius Act, which provides a federal framework for these tokens. 

Custodia Bank, in partnership with Vantage Bank, recently issued one of the first bank-backed stablecoins, a move that Long believes sets a compliance-driven standard for the industry. She stressed that working with regulators first, rather than seeking forgiveness later, positions banks to build trust while ensuring a level playing field.

However, several unanswered questions remain. Regulators must still determine how capital requirements will apply to banks holding stablecoins and how compliance rules will extend across institutions. Long noted that clarity in these areas could reduce costs for community banks and strengthen their role in the digital asset ecosystem.

What Happens Next With the “Clarity Act”?

Attention now shifts to the Clarity Act, another major legislative effort that outlines broader rules for crypto markets. While the House has already passed its version, the Senate is expected to make changes before final approval. 

Related: White House Sets Crypto Law Deadline as Congress Advances GENIUS and CLARITY Acts

President Trump has expressed support for signing the measure this year, signaling a clear political momentum to get a deal done. For crypto investors, the passage of these two bills would be a major turning point, fostering mainstream acceptance and encouraging a new wave of institutional adoption.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/us-house-prepares-to-approve-major-crypto-market-structure-bill-says-caitlin-long/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02184-12.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016968-7.40%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Share
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-5.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05089-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-1.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Share
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+2.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05858+1.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03855-4.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts