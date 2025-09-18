US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
