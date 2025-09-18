US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

By: PANews
2025/09/18 07:18
Union
U$0.013807-16.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000506-3.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.15676+1.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183-1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0175--%

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421+3.79%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Share
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4757+2.49%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1323+5.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-1.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Share
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1303+1.87%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.185-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share

Trending News

More

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points