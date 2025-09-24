The post US Secret Service dismantle hackers telecom threat against the UN General Assembly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Secret Service (USSS) dismantled a telecommunications network threatening to disrupt cellular services in New York City. Over 100 world leaders and delegations are attending the 80th anniversary of the General Assembly in the city. On Tuesday, officials wrote a statement about investigations that uncovered more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards last month across the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.  According to the Secret Service, the equipment could have disabled mobile towers, flooded networks, and interfered with emergency dispatch systems. The agents found the devices after raiding several locations within 35 miles of the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. The network could disable cell towers Per the US security protective services’ statement, the seized equipment could have texted the entire US population in just 12 minutes. It also had the capacity to conduct distributed denial of service attacks, which could block emergency communications in case a terror attack was imminent. “This was a difficult and complex effort to identify the source of these fraudulent calls and their potential impact on the Secret Service protection mission,” said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “This network had the power to disable cell phone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.” McCool called the scheme “well-organized and well-funded,” for including nation-state threat actors and individuals already known to US law enforcement. Encrypted messages were allegedly exchanged between organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations. The telecommunications gear was recovered from so-called SIM farms housed in abandoned apartment buildings in at least five undisclosed sites. “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran remarked. “This investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats… The post US Secret Service dismantle hackers telecom threat against the UN General Assembly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Secret Service (USSS) dismantled a telecommunications network threatening to disrupt cellular services in New York City. Over 100 world leaders and delegations are attending the 80th anniversary of the General Assembly in the city. On Tuesday, officials wrote a statement about investigations that uncovered more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards last month across the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.  According to the Secret Service, the equipment could have disabled mobile towers, flooded networks, and interfered with emergency dispatch systems. The agents found the devices after raiding several locations within 35 miles of the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. The network could disable cell towers Per the US security protective services’ statement, the seized equipment could have texted the entire US population in just 12 minutes. It also had the capacity to conduct distributed denial of service attacks, which could block emergency communications in case a terror attack was imminent. “This was a difficult and complex effort to identify the source of these fraudulent calls and their potential impact on the Secret Service protection mission,” said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “This network had the power to disable cell phone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.” McCool called the scheme “well-organized and well-funded,” for including nation-state threat actors and individuals already known to US law enforcement. Encrypted messages were allegedly exchanged between organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations. The telecommunications gear was recovered from so-called SIM farms housed in abandoned apartment buildings in at least five undisclosed sites. “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran remarked. “This investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats…

US Secret Service dismantle hackers telecom threat against the UN General Assembly

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:48
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9659-0.06%
Cellframe
CELL$0.1924+1.36%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003052-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541+0.27%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003092-1.08%

The United States Secret Service (USSS) dismantled a telecommunications network threatening to disrupt cellular services in New York City. Over 100 world leaders and delegations are attending the 80th anniversary of the General Assembly in the city.

On Tuesday, officials wrote a statement about investigations that uncovered more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards last month across the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. 

According to the Secret Service, the equipment could have disabled mobile towers, flooded networks, and interfered with emergency dispatch systems. The agents found the devices after raiding several locations within 35 miles of the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

The network could disable cell towers

Per the US security protective services’ statement, the seized equipment could have texted the entire US population in just 12 minutes. It also had the capacity to conduct distributed denial of service attacks, which could block emergency communications in case a terror attack was imminent.

“This was a difficult and complex effort to identify the source of these fraudulent calls and their potential impact on the Secret Service protection mission,” said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “This network had the power to disable cell phone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.”

McCool called the scheme “well-organized and well-funded,” for including nation-state threat actors and individuals already known to US law enforcement. Encrypted messages were allegedly exchanged between organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations.

The telecommunications gear was recovered from so-called SIM farms housed in abandoned apartment buildings in at least five undisclosed sites.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran remarked. “This investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”

Investigations started after threats to US officials

According to agents who spoke to the New York Times, the investigation began after anonymous telephonic threats were made against three US government officials earlier this year. One of the officials who was threatened worked with the Secret Service, while the other two were White House staffers.

CNN reported that the agency first detected the New York-area SIM farm after it was linked to swatting incidents on Christmas Day in 2023. Those incidents involved Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and US Senator Rick Scott.

The cases were tied to two Romanian men, Thomasz Szabo and Nemanja Radovanovic, who were working with an American swatter, Alan Filion, also known as “Torswats.” All three have since been convicted on swatting-related charges.

Ben Coon, head of intelligence at cybersecurity firm Unit 221b, believes there was little foreign state involvement, and the operation is based on financial crimes.

Coon also noted that while the farm discovered by the Secret Service is not the largest in the US, it is one of the most concentrated operations found in such a small geographic area. 

“SIM boxes are illegal in the United States, the hundreds seized must have been smuggled into the country,” he added. Some equipment was shipped from China disguised as audio amplifiers in previous cases.

Highly professional setup discovered

A telecommunications source told tech publication WIRED that SIM farms enable “bulk messaging at a speed and volume that would be impossible for an individual user.” 

Images released by the Secret Service showed racks of neatly arranged telecom equipment, each component numbered and labeled. Cables were carefully laid out and secured, which could mean the operation was handled by well-resourced professionals.

“This looks more professional than many of the SIM farms you see,” said Cathal Mc Daid, vice president of technology at telecom and cybersecurity firm Enea. He reckoned each SIM box contained around 256 ports with corresponding modems.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-secret-service-hackers-threat-against-un/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.012443-12.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.52-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.78+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004669-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats