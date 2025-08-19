US Secretary of State Rubio to work with allies on security guarantees for Ukraine

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.621-5.21%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04313-14.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09907-1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0211-8.75%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4088-4.55%

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he will work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Key quotes

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the WTI price is trading 0.06% lower on the day to trade at $62.53, while the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.15% higher on the day to trade at $3,337.

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-secretary-of-state-rubio-to-work-with-allies-on-security-guarantees-for-ukraine-202508190040

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest