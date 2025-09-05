US SEC’s crypto ETF rules review delays 21Shares Spot SUI approval

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:02
SUI
SUI$3.4022+4.09%
FORM
FORM$3.6893+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016249-5.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04225-2.53%
CETUS
CETUS$0.09053+3.66%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opted to delay its verdict on the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. Such delays often indicate that the regulator wants to examine a proposal in greater detail before issuing a ruling.

On behalf of the asset manager, Nasdaq had lodged a Form 19b-4 with the SEC on May 23, requesting permission to list and trade the fund’s shares.

Since then, the regulator has extended the review period on July 22 and formally launched proceedings to determine if the SUI ETF meets the requirements for approval. It even invited the public to share written feedback, including opinions, data, and concerns on the proposal.

The US SEC has to decide on the 21Shares SUI ETF by December 21

Nasdaq had filed for the SUI ETF shortly after a major attack on Cetus that drained over $223 million and disrupted the Sui ecosystem. Nonetheless, the exchange’s team acted quickly, locking down $160 million in stolen funds and offering a $6 million reward for the recovery of the rest.

The company noted at that time, “With the funds secured, Cetus has officially entered the next phase of the recovery process. Our team is fully mobilized and working around the clock to execute the roadmap we shared earlier — from contract upgrades and liquidity restoration to preparations for relaunch.”

After that, the Sui network confirmed the hack was due to a flaw in Cetus’s math library, not its own infrastructure or programming language. It also unveiled a $10 million fund to bolster ecosystem security.

The SEC’s decision to delay the approval of the SUI spot ETF, according to some analysts, could dampen short-term confidence, as it delays the institutional participation and market expansion opportunities tied to the ETF. 

Nevertheless, the commission must make a final decision on the 21Shares SUI ETF by December 21, but could greenlight it as early as October, potentially in tandem with other altcoin ETFs.

So far, 21Shares and Canary Capital are the only asset managers to seek approval for a Sui ETF, with CBOE filing Canary’s application last month.

Analysts believe SEC delays are part of its strategy

The SEC, in August, also postponed its verdict on Grayscale’s request to incorporate staking into its ETH fund, as well as on 21Shares’ spot Ethereum staking proposal and Grayscale’s spot Dogecoin ETF filing. Additionally, it chose to extend its review period for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs proposed by Truth Social, the social platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Nonetheless, Nate Geraci of NovaDius Wealth previously shared that he believes an SEC decision on ETF staking could be imminent, after the commission stated that specific liquid staking arrangements do not involve securities.

Analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg also suggested that the SEC’s recent delays are part of a deliberate strategy to develop a unified approval framework for digital-asset ETFs. Seyffart explained that this framework would set out common listing standards, specifying which assets are eligible for inclusion and the approval criteria, eliminating the need for a separate order for each filing.

Meanwhile, the three major exchanges, Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX, remain in discussions over standardized rules for spot crypto ETF listings with the SEC. As part of this effort, they filed amendments recently to strike “excluded commodities” from the definition of “commodity” in their listing standards.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-sec-review-delays-21shares-sui-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving