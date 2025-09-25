US Senate Prepares October 1 Hearing on Crypto Taxation

The US Senate Finance Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on October 1 to examine how digital assets should be taxed.

Industry leaders, including Coinbase, are expected to provide testimony on taxation challenges and potential legislative reforms.

On Wednesday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo confirmed that the hearing, titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets,” will feature testimony from Lawrence Zlatkin, Coinbase Global’s vice president of tax, and Jason Somensatto, director of policy at Coin Center. The session will explore the practical implementation of tax reporting, asset classification, and potential reforms to simplify compliance.

The upcoming session comes as federal officials and market participants push for updated rules reflecting cryptocurrency’s evolution. Previous requests for public input highlighted uncertainty over existing tax frameworks.

The committee aims to gather insights that could inform future legislation and provide more certainty to crypto users and businesses.

Sen. Lummis Proposes Lower Cryptocurrency Taxes

The hearing could influence how the US treats Bitcoin and other digital currencies, particularly transaction reporting and taxation thresholds. On July 3, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced a comprehensive bill that revises multiple sections of the Internal Revenue Code to clarify how crypto users calculate, defer, and report taxable income.

The legislation defines terms like “digital asset” and “actively traded digital asset.” It treats any cryptographically recorded unit of value as property. However, it excludes units that merely mirror traditional financial instruments. It also includes a de minimis exemption for transactions under $300. It proposes reduced tax rates on Bitcoin payments, aiming to lower barriers for mainstream adoption and provide clearer guidance to investors and businesses.

Market observers note that a government funding deadline on September 30 could affect the hearing’s timing. Lawmakers must pass a short-term funding measure to prevent a shutdown that might delay the session.

If held as planned, the hearing will guide regulatory policy and investor strategy, potentially shaping how digital assets are taxed in the coming years.