US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:28
Bitcoin
BTC$114,053.23+0.50%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1847+4.52%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04914+14.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021899+3.02%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005807+3.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US experienced massive outflows on Tuesday.

Record Outflows from Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

According to SoSoValue data, there were net outflows of $523 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs and $422 million from spot Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios ahead of upcoming macroeconomic developments.

On the Bitcoin side, the biggest outflow was $246.9 million from Fidelity’s FBTC fund, while Grayscale GBTC recorded a net outflow of $115.5 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT fund reported zero inflows for the day. On the Ethereum front, outflows were led by Fidelity’s FETH fund ($156.3 million) and Grayscale ETHE ($122 million). This was the second-largest daily outflow for spot Ethereum ETFs since launch.

BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas noted that the outflows could be linked to profit-taking or cash-to-bond rotation by investors, while a strong dollar and inflation concerns are triggering risk aversion.

According to the data, Bitcoin’s price fell 1.57% to $112,500 in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.54% to $4,060. Lucas emphasized that ETF outflows create selling pressure in spot markets in the short term, but that ETFs have structural importance in cryptocurrency pricing in the long term.

According to the analyst, the Fed minutes to be released this week and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will play a critical role in determining the direction of market flows.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-experience-record-outflows-heres-the-latest-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.904+2.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03843+5.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05457-9.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019014-2.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Share
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000853-38.27%
READY
READY$0.003219-0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+5.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid