US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US experienced massive outflows on Tuesday.

Record Outflows from Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

According to SoSoValue data, there were net outflows of $523 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs and $422 million from spot Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios ahead of upcoming macroeconomic developments.

On the Bitcoin side, the biggest outflow was $246.9 million from Fidelity’s FBTC fund, while Grayscale GBTC recorded a net outflow of $115.5 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT fund reported zero inflows for the day. On the Ethereum front, outflows were led by Fidelity’s FETH fund ($156.3 million) and Grayscale ETHE ($122 million). This was the second-largest daily outflow for spot Ethereum ETFs since launch.

BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas noted that the outflows could be linked to profit-taking or cash-to-bond rotation by investors, while a strong dollar and inflation concerns are triggering risk aversion.

According to the data, Bitcoin’s price fell 1.57% to $112,500 in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.54% to $4,060. Lucas emphasized that ETF outflows create selling pressure in spot markets in the short term, but that ETFs have structural importance in cryptocurrency pricing in the long term.

According to the analyst, the Fed minutes to be released this week and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will play a critical role in determining the direction of market flows.

*This is not investment advice.

