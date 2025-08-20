USD.AI officially launched and launched Allo Game and airdrop plan

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain's potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed's internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff "to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets," Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization's role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ "It is possible that we could see a 'tipping point' where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology," she explained. A "similar challenge with blockchain technologies" is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. "We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind," Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman's comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks "hint at a more open,…