USD/JPY rebound stalls below 200-DMA – Société Générale

2025/09/09 02:25
USD/JPY has bounced from its August low near 146.20 but remains capped by the 200-day moving average. Failure to clear resistance around 150.90–151.20 would keep downside risks in play, with a break below 146.20 opening the door to a deeper correction, Société Générale’s FX analysts note.

Key resistance seen at 150.90–151.20 range top

“USD/JPY has rebounded after establishing an interim low near 146.20 in August. However, it continues to face resistance at the 200-DMA. Should a short-term advance unfold, the upper boundary of the recent range at 150.90/151.20 is likely to be a significant resistance zone.”

“Failure to clear this hurdle would suggest a risk of renewed decline. A break below the recent pivot low at 146.20 could trigger a deeper pullback.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-rebound-stalls-below-200-dma-societe-generale-202509081154

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
