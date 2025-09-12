Users report glitches in various Telegram features

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Downdetector , Telegram has recently experienced a large number of user reports of issues, including website inaccessibility, app crashes, server connection errors, and message delivery failures. Some users reported persistent issues with login verification, real-time translation, and multimedia downloads, which have persisted for several days. Downdetector data shows that website-related issues account for 68% , app issues for 20% , and server connection problems for 11% . Telegram has not yet released any updates on the progress of any fixes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.