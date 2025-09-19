The post Vanguard Reveals $50 Million Bitcoin Purchase via Metaplanet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard Group, managing $10 trillion in assets, has increased its investment in Metaplanet by purchasing over $50 million worth of Bitcoin through the treasury company. Vanguard now holds 12.44 million shares in Metaplanet, reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings, positioning itself as one of the largest publicly traded …The post Vanguard Reveals $50 Million Bitcoin Purchase via Metaplanet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard Group, managing $10 trillion in assets, has increased its investment in Metaplanet by purchasing over $50 million worth of Bitcoin through the treasury company. Vanguard now holds 12.44 million shares in Metaplanet, reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings, positioning itself as one of the largest publicly traded …

Vanguard Reveals $50 Million Bitcoin Purchase via Metaplanet

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/19 21:50
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00587+1.03%
Vanguard Metaplanet

The post Vanguard Reveals $50 Million Bitcoin Purchase via Metaplanet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Vanguard Group, managing $10 trillion in assets, has increased its investment in Metaplanet by purchasing over $50 million worth of Bitcoin through the treasury company. Vanguard now holds 12.44 million shares in Metaplanet, reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings, positioning itself as one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury firms worldwide. This move signals a broader acceptance of Bitcoin among traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2391+1.27%
MANTRA
OM$0.2116-3.46%
OP
OP$0.8025-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0101-3.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888-9.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss