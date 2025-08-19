VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint venture project backed by 18,000 BTC (currently worth approximately $2.16 billion).

VCI Global holds a 70% stake and is responsible for commercialization and infrastructure management, while the partners retain custody of BTC assets. The project will promote the institutional application of cryptocurrencies, including the tokenization of real-world assets backed by BTC, the monetization of encrypted storage, and the integration of AI computing.