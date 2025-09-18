Velo Protocol Launches Orbit Plus, a Super App Powering the Future of Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization

By: PANews
2025/09/18 20:30
 Integrating EVOLVE, Velo, and Lightnet to unlock asset tokenization, PayFi clearing, and global financial inclusion

Velo Protocol today announced the development of the Velo Orbit Plus superapp, an integrated digital platform designed to reinvent how users and businesses interact with tokenized assets, stablecoins, and real-world value transfer. Orbit Plus marks a significant milestone in the Velo roadmap, developed in partnership with EVOLVE and Lightnet Group to power the tokenization and settlement of a new generation of real-world assets (RWAs).

Promote the RWA tokenization ecosystem

Orbit Plus will serve as the gateway to the rapidly growing RWA ecosystem, developed by EVOLVE, Velo, and Lightnet, which are collaborating to bring real estate, undervalued financial assets, and next-generation sustainable infrastructure, including green energy and two-wheeled electric vehicle charging networks, to the blockchain.

The program originated in the Belt and Road corridor in Southeast Asia and aims to release liquidity for long-illiquid assets and broaden participation channels for global investors.

Seamless PayFi integration

Orbit Plus will directly integrate with Velo’s PayFi network, enabling real-time settlement and frictionless conversion between tokenized RWAs, stablecoins, and fiat currencies. This will ensure that businesses, institutional partners, and retail users can freely and unimpededly move value across the ecosystem.

Cross-border payment solutions

Leveraging Lightnet’s licensed global payment infrastructure and digital wallet technology, Orbit Plus will also support:

- Large-scale, low-cost cross-border clearing

- RWA Over-the-Counter (OTC) Trading

- Provide scalable financial services for trade and supply chains in the ASEAN market

This makes tokenized assets not only an investment category, but also can be used in real finance and trade.

Enhance liquidity and market efficiency

By combining tokenized assets with stablecoins and regulated clearing rails, Orbit Plus improves transparency, capital availability, and market efficiency, particularly in the rapidly growing Belt and Road economies.

Connecting TradFi and DeFi

Orbit Plus embodies Velo's mission to connect traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). This super app combines compliant financial infrastructure with intuitive technology to create a unified gateway for the global RWA economy, driving financial inclusion and innovation for both retail and institutional users.

About Orbit Plus

The Velo Orbit Plus super app is an all-in-one platform currently under development, designed to simplify and enhance the digital financial experience. Core features include:

- Wallet management, transactions and points rewards are integrated into one

- Personalized dashboard and quick operation tools

- White label solution for partners to customize user experience

Backed by Lightnet's robust ecosystem, Orbit Plus ensures seamless connectivity across financial services, loyalty, and payments, delivering a consistent and intuitive user experience.

About EVOLVE

EVOLVE is a strategic RWA tokenization initiative, developed by a consortium of leading institutions in Hong Kong and Thailand. The project focuses on bringing traditionally illiquid, high-value assets onto the blockchain, with a primary focus on high-growth markets along the Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia. Its portfolio encompasses income-generating real estate, undervalued assets, and next-generation sustainable infrastructure, including electric two-wheelers and charging networks.

About Velo Protocol

Velo Protocol is a pioneer in Web3 financial solutions, providing a next-generation liquidity and settlement network that bridges traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology. Powered by the Stellar Network, Velo Protocol offers secure, scalable, and efficient value transfer services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions worldwide. Through its Real World Restaking (RWR) initiative, Velo Protocol is building the core foundation for the PayFi ecosystem, driving global adoption of stable and yield-generating digital assets.

About Lightnet

Lightnet Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a fintech company dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. Powered by next-generation blockchain infrastructure, Lightnet provides efficient, low-cost, near-real-time cross-border settlement solutions for financial institutions, remittance operators, and businesses in Asia. Backed by top investors including UOB, Seven Bank, and CP Group, Lightnet builds secure and compliant payment channels, connecting banks, fintechs, and decentralized finance platforms to provide financial inclusion to underdeveloped markets.

