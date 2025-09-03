Venus Protocol Recovers Stolen Funds but Raises Another Risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 15:58
Key Insights:

  • Venus Protocol clawed back $13.5 million after a whale was hacked, using forced liquidation.
  • Recovery showed funds could be saved, but also revealed that Venus can directly intervene.
  • Debate grows: Is Venus Protocol truly decentralized if it can pause and take control?

Venus Protocol, a lending platform on BNB Chain, has brought back stolen funds. A whale lost about $13.5 million on Sept 2, 2025, in a phishing attack. Services were paused right after to stop more damage.

Now, Venus has stated all services are back online. The lost funds were taken back through a special process called force liquidation. This means the hacker’s loans were closed, and the tokens locked as safety measures were seized.

The recovery helped save the whale, but it also raised a new question about how much control Venus has over user funds.

How the Venus Protocol Recovery Worked?

The crypto hack yesterday did not break Venus Protocol’s smart contracts. Instead, the hacker tricked the whale’s wallet setup. The attacker replaced one normal action with another hidden action. That gave them power over the whale’s funds.

Venus Protocol used force liquidation to undo the damage. In simple words, when users borrow on Venus, they must lock tokens as security. If they fail to pay, or if something goes wrong, those tokens can be sold or seized.

Venus Protocol Announces Resumption Of Services | Source: X

That is what happened to the hacker. Venus closed their loan, sold the safety tokens, and got back the stolen funds.

On-chain data shows the Venus Liquidator address received more than $325,000 in USDC, $901,000 in USDT, plus wrapped ETH and FUSD. These amounts came from the hacker’s locked assets.

Venus Protocol Recovering Funds Via Forced Liquidations | Source: X

Investigators also noted that some of the gas fees came from Monero (XMR) exchanges, a method often linked to North Korean hacking groups. That background made the attack even more concerning.

The method worked this time. But it also showed that Venus can step in directly, which many say goes against the full idea of decentralization.

Venus Protocol Services Back Online, but Not Everyone Is Happy

Venus Protocol said all actions, like withdrawals, repayments, and liquidations, are now working again. The team explained they had to pause yesterday to stop the hacker from taking more.

The quick recovery made some users happy. But others raised concerns. Many on social media asked, “If Venus can pause and take over positions, is it truly decentralized?” Others joked about “forced liquidation,” showing how much control the platform holds.

Community Connects The Measure To Centralization | Source: X

This split shows the core issue. DeFi is built on the idea that code rules everything. But real-world hacks force teams to act, and those actions often look more centralized than people expect.

What It Means for DeFi Going Forward?

The stolen funds from Venus Protocol are back, and the whale is safe. Still, the incident shows bigger lessons.

First, even strong setups like hardware wallets are not always safe. If the linked browser extension or computer is tricked, the wallet can still be misused.

Second, recovery by force liquidation highlights both power and weakness. It saved funds this time. But it also showed that protocols can override positions when needed. That makes people question if these systems are as hands-off as promised.

Finally, this case sets an example for other platforms. Do they pause and act to protect users? Or do they stay hands-off and let losses happen? Venus Protocol chose to act.

The stolen funds may be back, but the question about how much control DeFi teams hold is not going away.

