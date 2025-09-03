Venus Protocol Restores $13.5M Stolen in Phishing Attack Using Governance

TLDR

Venus Protocol recovers $13.5M lost in a phishing attack via governance actions.

Phishing attack compromised a whale wallet, draining $13.5M worth of assets.

Venus halted the protocol and used a governance vote to liquidate the attacker’s positions.

XVS token dropped 10% during the event but regained confidence after recovery.

Venus Protocol has successfully recovered $13.5 million lost in a phishing attack. The swift intervention by the community helped restore the stolen funds, raising questions about decentralization in DeFi governance.

Phishing Attack Drains $13.5 Million from Venus Protocol

On September 2, Venus Protocol, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms on the BNB Chain, reported a significant phishing attack. The attack led to a loss of around $13.5 million after a high-value user, or “whale wallet,” approved a malicious transaction.

The initial estimates of the damage reached $27 million, but these were revised after considering the user’s outstanding debt. Stolen assets included wrapped Bitcoin (BTCB), vUSDT, vUSDC, vXRP, and vETH. However, Venus Protocol emphasized that the attack was caused by user-level compromise, not a breach of its smart contracts.

Phishing, a common attack vector in the crypto space, exploits social engineering tactics, tricking users into approving malicious transactions via fake websites or pop-ups. This attack shows the ongoing risks DeFi platforms face, especially as they rely on user behavior rather than just protocol security.

Swift Action and Governance Intervention

Venus Protocol acted quickly to minimize the damage. Upon detecting the breach, the platform paused all activity on the protocol to prevent the attacker from transferring or mixing the stolen funds. This pause allowed for the activation of emergency governance measures, where the community voted to liquidate the attacker’s positions and freeze the stolen assets.

The decision to freeze and liquidate the funds before they could be moved or laundered proved successful. By September 3, security firm PeckShield confirmed that the funds had been fully restored. The assets were returned to the protocol’s reserves, and operations resumed after additional security checks were completed.

Venus announced that it would release a detailed post-mortem report to explain the steps taken during the recovery. Despite the successful recovery, the incident raised concerns about the centralization of governance in DeFi protocols.

Market Reaction and Community Impact

The news of the attack initially caused a sharp drop in Venus’s governance token, XVS, which fell nearly 10% as trading volumes spiked. Investors were concerned about the security and stability of the platform in light of the breach.

However, after the recovery was confirmed, XVS regained stability, reflecting restored confidence in Venus Protocol’s ability to respond effectively to security challenges.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation in the DeFi community about the balance between decentralization and the need for quick action in crisis management. Venus’s ability to intervene swiftly through governance measures has shown the benefits of a responsive system. However, it also raises questions about how much control should be centralized within the platform’s governance to prevent further threats.

