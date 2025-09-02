Venus Protocol User Loses $13.5M in BNB Chain Phishing Scam

By: Coinstats
2025/09/02 22:59
Threshold
T$0.01593+0.88%
Binance Coin
BNB$849.59+0.25%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005562+27.77%
Boom
BOOM$0.01254+45.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-0.28%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.00011-8.33%

Highlights:

  • Venus Protocol confirms smart contracts remain secure after phishing incident.
  • The attacker drained $13.5M after malicious token approval.
  • BNB Chain’s platform was halted while the investigation was ongoing.

A decentralized finance (DeFi) user recently became a victim of a phishing attack that targeted the Venus Protocol on the BNB Chain. Blockchain security firm PeckShield initially flagged the suspicious activity and revealed that the victim had approved a malicious transaction. This gave an attacker the ability to transfer assets from the wallet without violating the Venus Protocol system.

The attacker’s wallet, which is 0x7fd8…202a, received unauthorized approvals of tokens. This provided them with direct access to millions in assets. According to blockchain data, the stolen funds consisted of $19.8 million in Venus USDT, $7.15 million in Venus USDC, and smaller amounts in Venus XRP and Venus ETH.

Early reports indicated that $27 million was stolen. However, PeckShield later corrected this to $13.5 million after taking into account the user’s debt position. The attacker’s wallet contains the stolen assets untouched. Moreover, no attempts to launder or transfer the tokens have been noticed.

Venus Protocol Confirms Smart Contract Remains Secure

Despite initial concerns, Venus Protocol was able to verify that its smart contracts were not exploited. The attack affected one user’s wallet only because of malicious authorizations. The weakened address was 0x0455Ed2a52b6118A804Bb01cb8e144Dda7F75cB5.

The protocol halted activity for the purpose of internal security checks. In a public statement, Venus Protocol said, “Venus is currently paused after security protocols were initiated. We will keep you all updated.” In addition, moderators also confirmed on Telegram that engineers are conducting in-depth checks.

DeFi researchers raised awareness of the risk of token approvals in decentralized applications. “One bad approval and boom, you’re done,” markets analyst Crypto Jargon said. Another researcher added that users should revoke unused token permissions on a regular basis.

Wider DeFi Security Breaches Emerge

The Venus Protocol incident wasn’t an isolated case. On the same day, the Ethereum-based platform Bunni was exploited for $2.3 million. Crypto2Community reported that Bunni’s smart contracts were compromised and funds were moved to another suspicious address at 0xE04e…64f2b.

These events have followed news of a surge in crypto scams. CertiK’s second mid-year report for 2025 indicated that $410 million was lost to phishing attacks in 132 attacks. According to another security firm, Hacken, phishing-related crypto thefts were estimated to have reached $600 million.

In the case of the Venus Protocol, the user called an updateDelegate function, which authorized the attacker’s wallet. This move allowed a total drain of funds without violating the actual protocol. Venus Protocol later confirmed that the platform operated as planned. The platform’s governance token, XVS, briefly declined more than 5% after the news but then rebounded to $6.14. However, the token is still way off from its 2021 all-time high of $147.02.

Despite this, Venus Protocol continues to be a significant player in the DeFi lending space. It has a total value locked (TVL) of over $1.86 billion, which is much lower than its peak of $6.5 billion. The platform supports services on BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, zkSync, and more.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Share
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch