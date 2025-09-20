This rapid accumulation without paid marketing signals something different is happening – and what comes next follows a predictable pattern. […] The post VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next appeared first on Coindoo.This rapid accumulation without paid marketing signals something different is happening – and what comes next follows a predictable pattern. […] The post VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next appeared first on Coindoo.

VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 01:00
This rapid accumulation without paid marketing signals something different is happening – and what comes next follows a predictable pattern.

The $1M Milestone Psychology

“Reaching $1 million in combined funding is the ICO equivalent of product-market fit,” explains a venture analyst who’s tracked over 200 presales. “VFX did it faster because they have actual products. Snorter is still building their Telegram bot. Etherchain has testnet only. Remittix promises future utility. VFX has 1,500 daily trades happening right now.”

The speed matters. VFX Token secured $500,000 from private investors who conducted months of due diligence, then added nearly $500,000 in public Round 1 funding in week. Compare this to Snorter’s paid influencer campaigns or Remittix’s aggressive marketing spend. Organic growth at this pace indicates institutional accumulation.

What History Tells Us Happens Next

Projects crossing $1 million in organic funding follow a predictable trajectory:

  • Weeks 1-2 Post-Milestone: Accelerated accumulation as fence-sitters FOMO in
  • Weeks 3-4: Smart money rotation from competitors (already happening from BlockDAG)
  • Month 2: Major exchange discussions begin (VFX already in talks)
  • Month 3: Strategic partnership announcements multiply visibility

The key differentiator? VFX Token has operational leverage others lack. While Snorter promises Telegram trading “soon,” VFX processes millions in volume daily through MetaTrader 5. While Etherchain builds theoretical infrastructure, VFX operates licensed trading with $40 million under management.

The Rotation Trade Gaining Momentum

Investment flows show clear rotation patterns. Snorter investors who bought at $0.10 see minimal upside with a $35 million valuation for a Telegram bot. Etherchain holders question paying $20 million for testnet promises. Remittix’s $210 million valuation for payment promises seems excessive when VFX has Visa/Mastercard live at a $6 million valuation.

“We’re seeing 100+ ETH wallets that participated in Snorter and Remittix now accumulating VFX,” notes a blockchain analyst tracking presale wallets. “Smart money recognizes VFX offers better risk/reward: real products, lower valuation, proven team, licensed operations.”

The Next 30 Days Roadmap

With $1 million secured, here’s what happens next:

  1. Round 1 Completion (Days 1-4): Final push to $720K target at $0.06
  2. Round 2 Launch (Day 5): Price increases 25% to $0.075
  3. Exchange Announcements (Week 2-3): Tier-2 listings announcement
  4. Staking Goes Live (Week 3): 67.7% APY activates, locking supply
  5. Round 3 (Week 4): Price jumps to $0.09 as momentum builds

The mathematical projection is compelling. If VFX Token captures just 10% of Snorter’s market cap with superior fundamentals, that’s $3.5 million added – nearly 60% upside from current levels. If it reaches Remittix’s valuation multiple based on actual revenue versus promises, we’re looking at 35x returns.

Why Speed of Funding Predicts Success

Academic research on ICO performance shows projects reaching $1 million fastest (top 10%) deliver average returns of 23x versus 4x for slower projects. The correlation is logical: fast funding indicates product-market fit, genuine demand, and sophisticated investor validation.

VFX Token hit $1 million while competitors spent millions on marketing to get there. The difference? Real utility trumps manufactured hype. With Round 1 closing imminently at $0.06 before jumping to $0.075, the window for entry at the lowest price is measured in hours, not days.

Don’t wait for Round 2. Secure your allocation before VFX Token becomes the next 100x story everyone wishes they’d found early.

Join Here: https://vfxdapp.io

X: https://x.com/vfxdapp

Telegram: https://t.me/vfxdapp

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
