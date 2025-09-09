Vietnam Approves Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam has approved a five-year pilot for regulated crypto trading platforms to test market rules and consumer protections while shaping a long‑term framework. The program is expected to license multiple domestic exchanges, require Vietnamese oversight, and tighten standards on issuance, trading, and AML/KYC as authorities study impacts before full legalization. The move positions Vietnam to channel strong retail demand into a supervised market and could establish the country as a regional hub if the trial proves successful.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.