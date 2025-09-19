Vitalik Buterin Justifies 45-Day Unstaking Queue as Vital to Ethereum’s Defense

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/19 05:27
Threshold
T$0.01727+0.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238+2.36%

Vitalik Buterin has finally responded to concerns about Ethereum’s 45-day unstaking queue, explaining that it is important to the network’s defense.

His comments follow an ongoing debate within the crypto community over the long waiting time.

Buterin’s Defence

The controversy began when Galaxy Digital’s Michael Marcantonio publicly criticized Ethereum’s lengthy exit queue via X, calling it “troubling.” In the now-deleted posts, he compared the network’s unstaking process to that of Solana’s, which only needs two days.

Robert Sagurton, co-founder of FogoChain, commented that waiting 45 days or even 2 days for a withdrawal felt too long, suggesting that slow banks are even beating them at UX. Another X user responded by clarifying that bank withdrawals are not the same as unstaking.

Buterin weighed in on the debate, saying that staking is about “taking on a solemn duty to defend the chain.” He compared it to a soldier leaving the army, noting that some friction in quitting is necessary since the unit cannot function if its members can walk away at any moment.

The metric spiked to a two-year peak of 2.6 million ETH due to institutional accumulation late last week, and has remained high since then. Data from the validatorqueue website shows that Ethereum has an exit queue of 2.5 million ETH, with an estimated waiting time of approximately 43 days and 6 hours.

Meanwhile, there is 442,541 ETH waiting to enter the network, with an expected activation delay of around 7 days and 16 hours. Validator participation also remains strong, with more than 1 million active validators. In total, 35.6 million ETH has been staked, accounting for nearly 30% of the entire token supply.

The Ethereum co-founder admitted that the current staking queue design is not necessarily “optimal”, but emphasized that if the constants were reduced naively, it would make the chain much less trustworthy from the point of view of any node that does not go online very frequently.

Community Backlash

Elsewhere, Marcantonio’s comments received some backlash from the X crypto community. Former Consensys product manager Jimmy Ragosa suggested that the wave of criticism against the chain was causing its partners to reconsider their business ties with Galaxy Digital.

Educator Anthony Sassano said he would advise against working with the firm, stressing that deleting tweets did not change the fact that its DeFi lead misunderstood the industry and preferred spreading Ethereum FUD rather than presenting facts. On the other hand, Mike Dudas defended Galaxy, noting that while some stakeholders might distance themselves, the firm had already shown its ability to create value with Solana by connecting to several participants.

Following the events, crypto lawyer Gabriel Shapiro claimed that the company pressured its head of DeFi to delete posts attacking the network, describing the behavior as manipulative.

The post Vitalik Buterin Justifies 45-Day Unstaking Queue as Vital to Ethereum’s Defense appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973+5.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000672-17.24%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Share
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$247.01+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125+1.04%
Boom
BOOM$0.009115-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11391-37.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings