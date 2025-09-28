Vitalik sold 150 billion Puppies for 28.57 ETH 2 hours ago

PANews reported on September 28th that according to Etherscan on-chain data, at 13:04 Beijing time on September 28th, Vitalik Buterin sold 150 billion Musk-themed meme tokens, Puppies, for 28.57 ETH. Currently, addresses are still continuously transferring small amounts of Puppies to Vitalik's wallet.
Previously, Vitalik had explicitly stated that he would sell meme coins or similar tokens sent to his wallet without request and exchange them for ETH or other assets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.