Wall Street Titans Race to Build $1B Solana War Chest

Reports indicate that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are in advanced talks to pull together $1 billion to secure a record-sized Solana reserve.

Instead of launching a new fund from scratch, the strategy involves taking over an already listed company and turning it into a digital asset holding vehicle dedicated to Solana. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly guiding the financial side of the process. If the deal goes through, the reserve would dwarf any Solana-focused treasury currently in existence, sending a clear message about how much institutional confidence is building around the network.

Solana Gains Institutional Traction

Solana’s rapid rise over the past months has made it a contender against Ethereum’s dominance in the smart contract space. The token’s value has doubled since spring, and analysts argue that large treasuries of this kind could inject long-term stability into its market. The Solana Foundation, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is believed to have endorsed the proposal, adding weight to the move.

By comparison, Ethereum has long benefited from treasury-building strategies that pushed institutional holdings into the tens of billions of dollars. That accumulation helped cement ETH as the backbone of decentralized finance. The current Solana initiative is being viewed as an attempt to replicate — and eventually compete with — that model.

Momentum From Earlier Deals

The idea of Solana treasuries is not new, but it is accelerating. In recent months, companies have started to treat SOL the way corporate players once treated Bitcoin. Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding secured a $200 million line of credit to strengthen its Solana holdings, while Classover Holding entered a $550 million agreement with Solana Growth Ventures that triggered a 40% surge in its share price.

These moves resemble the bold treasury strategy pioneered by MicroStrategy with Bitcoin, where large-scale accumulation became both a corporate branding move and a market signal. Now, it appears Solana is following a similar playbook.

If the billion-dollar reserve becomes reality, it won’t just be a financial bet. Such a concentration of tokens could influence liquidity, governance, and development priorities within the network, giving these firms a pivotal role in shaping Solana’s long-term direction.

