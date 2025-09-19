Water150’s W150 Becomes Europe’s First MiCA-Compliant RWA Utility Token; A Standard in Transparency and Credibility

Water150’s W150 token has become the first utility token linked to a real-world asset (RWA) product to get the full approval of the highest cryptocurrency regulatory standard recognized and adopted throughout Europe — the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) — after fulfilling all the requirements set by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). 

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) institutes uniform EU market rules for crypto-assets that are not currently regulated by traditional financial services legislation. The new legal framework will support market integrity and financial stability by regulating public offers of crypto-assets and by ensuring consumers are better informed about their associated risks.

The MiCAR standard provides the backing for Water150 to issue its W150 tokens and ensure holders can access the 150 years of premium quality spring water that the digital asset assures in a transparent and legally supervised environment. W150’s fully-regulated status also means it may be listed on trading platforms compliant with MiCAR in the future. 

The Water150 token is a crypto utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by Longhouse Water S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company. Each W150 token intends to represent the right to one liter of premium quality spring water per year, for at least 150 years from one of 1,000 planned wells managed under the Longhouse Water Quality Standard, starting January 1, 2027. 

The maximum supply of W150 tokens is capped at 210 billion units, where each token represents one liter of premium, quality spring water securely reserved and independently verified in Water150’s 1,000-well ecosystem.

For the next 150 years, starting from January 2027, Water150 tokenholders will receive a DROP voucher for each Water150 token they hold. The DROP serves as a voucher that can be redeemed for one liter of water within that same year from any well of the holder’s choice. 

Currently, the DROP token is only intended to be redeemed for liters of water at a 1:1 ratio, with no immediate listing plans, unlike the Water150 token. 

“Water150’s achievement as Europe’s first MiCA-regulated utility token is a personal assertion of our commitment to credibility, accountability and transparency. On a larger scale, it is a milestone moment for the 30 billion-dollar RWA sector, especially when you consider that the full framework was only implemented at the end of last year. The regulatory standard was advertised as a watertight framework that any of the 27 nation-states in the European Economic Area (EEA) could just superimpose over their specific domestic markets. We welcomed the legal scrutiny that came with the rigorous approval process, and we’re happy to thrive in a regulatory environment that protects the consumer and gives us the legal backing to explore every expansion opportunity supported throughout Europe.” – Sören Müller (COO Web3)

The Water150 token is backed by a whitepaper that has been ruled to comply with Title II of Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

About Water150: Water150 is an innovative blockchain-based project created by the Longhouse Foundation, aimed at securing access to premium spring water through a secure, tokenized ecosystem. Led by Longhouse Water150 S.A. in Luxembourg, it connects certified wells—starting with historic sources like Sätra Brunn—to a network of 1,000 springs, managed under the rigorous Longhouse Water Quality Standard for purity and sustainability. Water150 empowers users to secure long-term water rights, fostering a transparent, 150-year vision of hydration backed by real-world assets.

