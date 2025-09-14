Web3 executives: The “end” of the US dollar stablecoin may be no code, and the front end will only display USD

By: PANews
2025/09/14 09:31
Threshold
T$0,01703+2,03%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,01%
NODE
NODE$0,08106+1,22%
MAY
MAY$0,04798+2,47%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13496-0,69%

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Mert Mumtaz, CEO of RPC node provider Helius, said that as exchanges abstract different priced stablecoins on the back end and only provide users with "dollar" options, stablecoins pegged to the US dollar will eventually lose their price codes.

Mumtaz said that the bidding war for Hyperliquid's US dollar stablecoin (USDH), and the proposals of multiple companies to pledge 100% of their profits to Hyperliquid, show that the stablecoin industry has become "commoditized." It is expected that many companies will issue their own stablecoins in the future, and many existing stablecoin issuers will also build their own payment chains, which may lead to liquidity fragmentation. The best solution to this liquidity problem is for exchanges to accept all stablecoins directly and convert them to the required denomination on the back end without users having to see what is happening. "The end result is that you can't see the code at all. The application will just show "USD" instead of USDC, USDT or USDX, and they will convert all currencies on the back end through a standardized interface."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29,68+1,02%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 726,41-0,11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$936,17+0,93%
ERA
ERA$0,7689+0,91%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0,06433-0,47%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003694-0,18%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004413-0,24%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios

Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction