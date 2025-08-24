Web3 Gaming Platform Ex Populus Sues Elon Musk-Led AI Company Over Xai Trademark

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/24 18:30
Ex Populus has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in the Northern District of California to protect its Xai brand, alleging that Elon Musk’s company xAI and related activity have caused widespread confusion after xAI signaled moves into gaming and blockchain.

Ex Populus says it has publicly used the Xai name and trademark since at least June 2023, provided evidence and a copy of the complaint, and argues trademark law obliged it to act to prevent dilution of its brand and harm to its developer and user community — the company says it will not comment further on the active litigation and will continue focusing on its blockchain gaming platform. Back in March, xAI has acquired X in a a significant corporate merger.

