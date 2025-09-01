Web3 video AI model Everlyn reveals it has raised $15 million in funding to date

PANews reported on September 1st that Everlyn, a Web3 video AI model, announced on the X platform that it has raised $15 million in funding to date "to build the future of cinematic-quality, on-chain video." Furthermore, the company announced that Mysten Labs has joined Everlyn as an investor, participating in a funding round that values the company at $250 million.

