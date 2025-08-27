Webull lands in crypto trading in Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) launches digital asset trading for retail and institutional clients: access to 240 tokens, 0.30% spread, integration with Coinbase Prime, accounts for individuals, SMSF, trusts, and companies.

The service fits into a market where operators like CoinSpot, Swyftx, and BTC Markets operate within a regulatory framework defined by AUSTRAC and ASIC.

According to the data collected by our team on press releases and market sources, the launch was announced on August 27, 2025, and confirms the initial offering with 240 tokens and a declared spread of 0.30% (30 bps).

Industry analysts note that the integration with an institutional custody provider is a choice aimed at reducing operational risk and providing real-time market data for retail and institutional clients. We cross-referenced the official announcement with the coverage from specialized publications to verify the communicated date and parameters.

In brief: the key points

Who: Webull Securities (Australia), multi-asset broker.

What: launch of crypto trading with 240 tokens and institutional custody via Coinbase Prime.

When: launch on August 27, 2025, as reported in the official release and industry coverage PR Newswire.

Note: check for any updates on the official site of Webull Australia for operational times and details.

Note: check for any updates on the official site of Webull Australia for operational times and details.

Where: Australia, with support for retail and professional clients.

: Australia, with support for retail and professional clients. Why: expand the crypto offering with competitive prices, advanced tools, and institutional-grade infrastructure.

What Webull Crypto offers in Australia

The new Webull proposal for the Australian market focuses on breadth of offering, transparent costs, and professional tools integrated into the app and web platform.

Access to 240 criptovalute, from the sector's blue chip to the main altcoin.

Declared spread: 30 bps (0.30%) on the execution price (PR Newswire).

Analysis tools: advanced charts with over 40 technical indicators, book and volumes.

: advanced charts with over , book and volumes. 24/7 operational support and coverage for different customer profiles.

and coverage for different customer profiles. Account types: Individual, SMSF (Self‑Managed Super Fund), Trust, Company.

For the execution infrastructure, custody, and real-time market data, Webull has integrated https://www.coinbase.com/prime, ensuring users an institutional-level solution.

Custody and liquidity: the role of Coinbase Prime

The integration with Coinbase Prime provides Webull with an institutional-level execution and custody infrastructure, with data flows and financing services specific to the crypto market. In practical terms, users benefit from:

Access to deep liquidity on a wide list of tokens.

on a wide list of tokens. Real-time market data and integrated analytics tools .

and integrated . Operations with governance standards typical of institutional entities.

Note: details on asset segregation, possible insurance coverage, and management of private keys are not specified in the public materials consulted; it is recommended to verify in the official terms of Webull and Coinbase Prime.

Accounts and supported structures

Webull enables crypto operations through various headings, useful for personal or governance needs:

Individual Account

Self‑Managed Super Fund (SMSF)

Trust

Company

Costs and conditions: how much you really pay

Spread: 30 bps (0.30%) declared.

Additional trading commissions: not indicated in the announcement; it is necessary to check the official price list of Webull Australia.

Deposits/Withdrawals in AUD: not communicated in the available materials.

Crypto withdrawals: generally subject to network fees; details should be confirmed in the official terms.

: generally subject to ; details should be confirmed in the official terms. Minimum order, daily limits: not specified at launch.

Useful references: the Webull Australia website and the PR release. Update with the link to the official fees page as soon as available.

Market tools and analysis

Instant feeds and dynamic charts with over 40 indicators.

Technical analysis, monitoring of volumes and depth of the book.

, monitoring of and depth of the book. Price history and dashboard for risk control.

Quick comparison with Australian competitors

To contextualize the entry of Webull, here is how it positions itself compared to some local operators. The indicative data, subject to changes, should always be verified on the official websites:

CoinSpot — wide list of tokens (hundreds), retail-friendly interface, internal custody, and a commission structure with variable spreads (CoinSpot).

Swyftx — extended token list, features for DCA and bundle, custody and aggregated liquidity with variable costs and spreads (Swyftx).

— extended token list, features for DCA and bundle, custody and aggregated liquidity with variable costs and spreads (Swyftx). BTC Markets — focus on main pairs, detailed order book, maker/taker fees, and enterprise-level custody and security solutions (BTC Markets).

Note: the number of tokens, the average spreads, and the custody partners may vary; always check the precise data on the pricing and product pages of the respective exchange.

Regulatory and fiscal framework in Australia

AUSTRAC: Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) must register and comply with AML/CTF obligations AUSTRAC.

ASIC: some crypto assets and activities may be considered financial products, subject to licensing and disclosure requirements ASIC.

: some crypto assets and activities may be considered financial products, subject to licensing and disclosure requirements ASIC. ATO: cryptocurrencies are generally treated as CGT assets for tax purposes, therefore gains and losses must be declared ATO.

Risks and considerations

Volatility: sudden price movements can amplify losses and cause slippage.

Custody: it is essential to understand if the assets are segregated, who holds the private keys, and how operational risks are managed.

Liquidity: on less known tokens, the spread could widen beyond 30 bps.

Compliance: pay attention to KYC/AML procedures, possible limits for SMSF/Trust, and tax obligations with the ATO.

: pay attention to KYC/AML procedures, possible limits for SMSF/Trust, and tax obligations with the ATO. Counterparty risk: there is a dependency on third-party infrastructures for execution and custody.

Official Statements

The official announcement declares the launch of crypto trading with 240 tokens, spread at 30 bps, and integration with Coinbase Prime, aiming to combine advanced tools and competitive costs for the Australian market.

Source: PR Newswire – Webull. It is recommended to include a direct statement from the spokesperson when available on the official site of Webull Australia.

How to start (operational overview)

Registration on Webull Australia and completion of KYC verification. Account selection: individual, SMSF, trust, or company. Deposit funds in AUD or transfer cryptocurrencies (where permitted). Trading on over 240 tokens using integrated analysis tools. Risk management: definition of limits, monitoring of costs, and attention to tax compliance.

Conclusions

With the entry into the local market, Webull offers a mix based on a wide list, contained spreads, and institutional custody entrusted to Coinbase Prime.

An interesting aspect is the combination of advanced tools and openness to different profiles, from savers to professional operators, with individual accounts, SMSF, trusts, and companies. It should be noted that, before starting operations, it remains essential to verify the actual commissions, custody terms, and consistency with applicable regulatory and tax obligations.