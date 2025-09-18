‘Wednesday’ Dominated Netflix; Now It’s Reached The Billboard Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:32
Union
U$0.013471-1.78%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.106-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853+1.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583+0.34%

Netflix’s Wednesday season two scores Billboard chart wins as its soundtrack debuts and Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” enters the Hot 100. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 16: Jenna Ortega attends the “Wednesday” S2, Part 2 ‘Wednesday Island Fan Event’ on Cockatoo Island on August 16, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest original hits. The series, which recently unveiled season two, currently sits at No. 2 on the platform’s own list of the most-viewed series right now. The second season was broken up into two parts, with the first several episodes arriving on August 6, while the next four appeared a month later on September 3.

The latest installment of Wednesday focuses much more on music than the first. While the score and several songs played a large role in season one, the virality of tunes used — and even not used — ensures that season two is really all about the music.

This frame, Wednesday becomes a hit on the Billboard charts as well as on one of the most important streaming platforms.

Wednesday Season Two Soundtrack Debuts

Wednesday: Season Two — the name of the soundtrack that accompanies the latest release of episodes — debuts on one ranking in America. The set launches at No. 20 on the Classical Albums chart.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Arrives

While the soundtrack only appears on one list, music from Wednesday lives on multiple tallies. For the second season, Lady Gaga joined the cast and also contributed an original track titled “The Dead Dance.” This frame, that cut debuts at No. 40 on the Hot 100 while also launching inside the top 10 on the Dance Streaming Songs chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Lady Gaga’s Midweek Drop

“The Dead Dance” dropped on Wednesday, September 3, which was in the middle of a tracking period. That meant that it only had a few days in which to rack up streams and sales in order to appear on a handful of Billboard tallies, and yet it managed to do so.

As “The Dead Dance” debuts on multiple rosters, it also climbs to new peaks on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay tallies. “The Dead Dance” earns a second stay at No. 1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list this period.

Lady Gaga Perfectly Fits With Wednesday

Gaga was a natural fit for Wednesday, and not only because much of her electronic dance music leans into the darker side of things, which is thematically relevant to the Netflix program.

The superstar’s song “Bloody Mary” became a hit several years back thanks to season one of Wednesday, even though it wasn’t featured in the series. Users took a moment from the show in which lead star Jenna Ortega performed a must-see dance set to an old rockabilly cut and superimposed “Bloody Mary” over the visual.

That production went viral, and Gaga soon released “Bloody Mary” as a proper single, years after it was first shared on her album Born This Way. Now, she seems inextricably tied to the Emmy-nominated series, which has even helped her score a new top 10 hit across a variety of Billboard tallies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/18/wednesday-dominated-netflix-now-its-reached-the-billboard-charts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.92+6.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,574+1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362+0.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.013578-0.89%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4175+5.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0711+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5624+8.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12639-0.07%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003549-2.41%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut