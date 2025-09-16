Welf Finance Taps Orochi Network For Secure and Decentralized Web3 Finance

Welf Finance, a private banking network that connects traditional finance (TradFi) with Decentralized finance (DeFi), has announced its history-breaking collaboration with Orochi Network. Orochi Network is a known Verifiable Data Layer for real-world Assets (RWAs). The primary purpose of this partnership is to secure data with DeFi and advanced AI tools for the successful conversion of TradFi into DeFi for the next Web3 generation.
In other words, both FinTech firms are going to change the future of digital finance by providing useful advanced-level services for users. In this scenario, Orochi will use its Web3-based technologies, like Zero-knowledge Proofs (where the “prover” can prove to the “verifier,”) Homomorphic Encryption, and trusted Execution Environments.
On the other hand, Welf Finance will convert the trusted data into clear and effective financial strategies for people. Both platforms are working only for their users. Welf Finance has revealed this news through its official X account.
Welf Finance and Orochi integration will help users to process and prove data without leaking confidential information. The core purpose behind this partnership is purely to safeguard the users’ data by facilitating advanced and Web3-based services. This partnership not only provides its services to developers, but also to companies, platforms with live work, and private data, which are fully verified.
This strategic collaboration will deal particularly with sectors like digital banking, DeFi, RWAs, and AI tools to shift people from TradFi to DeFi, where privacy and transparency are important. Fundamentally, it is the area where Welf Finance will play its crucial role.
Orochi protects data by using advanced technology, while Welf Finance takes that trusted data to convert into clear and effective financial strategies for people who wish to secure growth with full control over the capital.
Welf Finance and Orochi Network partners make their contribution to reduce costs, speed up audits, and protect sensitive data without compromising the client’s expectations. Therefore, Orochi utilizes its zkDatabase to boost how to manage client information, reporting, and compliance. They want to provide enough protection to clients’ information and privacy, which will help remove the users’ worries about security.
To conclude, all this is done for the development and understanding of users’ experience in this digital world. Both platforms observe the minute details and take timely action according to the need. Hence, this collaboration is more than a partnership, because it provides multiple facilities under a single platform.