We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 05:17
Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated.

BoC press conference key highlights

This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction.

In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT.

BoC policy statement key highlights

Market reaction

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains on the defensive on Wednesday in the context of renewed USD buying, with USD/CAD navigating the 1.3760 zone and reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks.

This section below was published as a preview of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy announcements at 09:00 GMT.

  • The Bank of Canada is expected to reduce its key interest rate to 2.50%.
  • The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar this month.
  • The BoC kept a steady hand in the last three monetary policy meetings.
  • The impact of US tariffs on the economy should remain centre stage.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to 2.50% after three consecutive ‘on hold’ decisions.

The chances of the BoC resuming its easing cycle have increased due to weak growth, a soft labour market, and relatively controlled inflation.

Canada’s economy contracted by 1.6% in the second quarter, a sharper decline than expected, while employment fell by more than 100K in July and August, lifting the jobless rate to 7.1%. Dovish forecasts were bolstered by August inflation figures released on Tuesday, which came in better than expected. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.9% YoY, below the 2% forecast, while the core CPI remained steady at 2.6%.

“Inflation remained largely unthreatening in August, making the expected Bank of Canada interest rate cut tomorrow a relatively easy decision,” said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, per Reuters.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged at its gathering on July 30, a move that came as little surprise to markets. However, the decision has raised a more significant question: Has the cycle of rate cuts already reached its peak?

Governor Tiff Macklem explained that the pause was driven by inflation that just won’t fully budge. The bank’s preferred measures, the trim mean and trim median, are still hovering around 3%, and a broader range of indicators have also ticked higher. Macklem acknowledged that this persistence has drawn the attention of policymakers, who will closely monitor it in the coming months.

However, he quickly clarified that not all of the current price pressures are permanent. A stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD), softer wage growth, and an economy running below capacity should all work to bring inflation lower over time.

Previewing the BoC’s interest rate decision, analyst Taylor Schleich at the National Bank of Canada (NBC) noted, “After holding steady for the last three meetings, the Bank of Canada’s Governing Council (GC) is set to lower the overnight target by 25 bps to 2.5%. OIS markets judge a cut to be likely with ~90% implied easing odds. An inflation report just over 24 hours before the decision is a source of uncertainty, but we don’t expect it to derail a cut.”

When will the BoC release its monetary policy decision, and how could it affect USD/CAD?

The Bank of Canada will publish its policy decision on Wednesday at 13:45 GMT. After that, Governor Tiff Macklem will attend a press conference at 14:30 GMT.

Market participants have largely anticipated a rate cut on Wednesday, while implied rates suggest nearly 45 basis points of easing by year-end.

According to FXStreet’s Senior Analyst, Pablo Piovano, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has been appreciating at a firm pace against the US Dollar (USD) in the last few days, with USD/CAD easing toward the 1.3750 region.

He notes that renewed selling could see the pair drift back toward the August floor in the 1.3730-1.3720 band. Further support sits at the weekly base at 1.3575 (July 23) and the June valley at 1.3556 (July 3), before reaching the year’s bottom at 1.3538 (June 16).

On the topside, resistance is pegged at the August top at 1.3924 (August 22), followed by the 1.4000 round level, with the May ceiling at 1.4015 (May 13) being reinforced by the proximity of the significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

From a broader perspective, Piovano argues that the bearish bias stays intact as long as spot trades beneath its 200-day SMA.

That said, momentum signals remain mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken below the 43 level, hinting at strengthening downside momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 16 suggests that the broader trend still lacks juice.

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
