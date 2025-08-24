Whales pull 20K BTC off exchanges: What it means for Bitcoin’s rebound

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:06
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00233415+0.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,458.77-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022344+2.34%
Sign
SIGN$0.07324+1.72%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004355-3.90%

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin’s seller wave dried up as Spent Volume hit 529K BTC, while whales accumulated, Exchange Whale Ratio fell, and Netflow turned negative at -$128 million. Can $112K hold if sellers reappear?

After hitting a local low of $111k, Bitcoin [BTC] bounced back to $117,421 before retracing to a low of $115,411. 

As of press time, Bitcoin traded at $115,601, up 2.45% in 24 hours — a sign of building upward pressure.

But what was behind this price recovery?

Bitcoin’s wave of sellers dries up

According to CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler, Bitcoin’s Spent Volume (SMA-7d) dropped sharply, with the weekly average sliding to 529K BTC per day.

Source: CryptoQuant

Such a massive decline signaled that the primary wave of sellers at current price levels has dried up, with sellers taking a step back in the market.

This is primarily due to reduced incentives to sell following Bitcoin’s recent dismal performance. 

In fact, Realized Profit fell across cohorts. Long-term holders booked only 7.2K BTC in profit, while short-term holders realized just 1.8K BTC, despite the bounce.

Source: Checkonchain

Whales pull coins off exchanges

With Bitcoin swinging, whales have repositioned themselves with less exchange activity. 

Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant data showed the Exchange Whale Ratio fell to a 12-day low of 0.43. When this metric drops, it suggests that fewer whales are sending their BTC to exchanges compared to overall flows. 

Typically, such a decline reflects substantial accumulation, with whales sending their BTC to private wallets rather than preparing to sell. This sentiment is especially prevalent among Bitcoin’s Megawhales. 

Source: Checkonchain

According to Checkonchain, MegaWhales and Exchanges (>10K BTC) posted a balance change of -20.36K BTC, showing withdrawals outweighed deposits. Large holders were accumulating, not selling.

Historically, reduced selling activity from large holders while they accumulate has preceded higher upward pressure on price, often a prelude to higher prices. 

Can easing pressure boost BTC?

According to AMBCrypto’s analysis, Bitcoin recently rebounded as selling pressure declined while whale accumulation remained constant. 

As a result, King Crypto’s Netflow turned negative, reaching a low of -$128 million, a clear sign of aggressive accumulation. 

Source: CoinGlass

Having said that, if whales continue to absorb supply, Bitcoin could reclaim $117K and test $119,600.

However, if sellers return, BTC risks retesting the $112K support zone.

Next: DeFi revival fuels AAVE’s rally: Is $400 on the cards?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/whales-pull-20k-btc-off-exchanges-what-it-means-for-bitcoins-rebound/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.889+0.29%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004517+10.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:59
Share
Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Meme coins are notorious for their lack of intrinsic value and their reputation for pump-and-dump cycles. The recent rollercoaster ride of the YZY token—a highly publicized Solana meme coin spearheaded by Kanye West—perfectly exemplifies this pattern. After surging to a staggering $3 billion market cap, YZY crashed 60% as profiteers exited en masse. This volatility […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001203+1.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.06568+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409-1.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 07:54
Share
Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

PANews reported on August 24th that, according to Cointelegraph, Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, stated at a Wyoming blockchain seminar that the mismatch between traditional financial systems and real-time settlement blockchain protocols could create a liquidity crisis for traditional financial firms. "Because traditional systems can't update in real time, these fault tolerance mechanisms are built into the system. In the cryptocurrency world, everything must be real-time, and cryptocurrency is a completely different ball game. I do worry about how these financial giants will respond when the inevitable bear market comes again. I know some are optimistic that a bear market won't happen again. I've been in this industry since 2012, so I know it will happen again."
Threshold
T$0.01693-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05716+4.04%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6441+9.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:22
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Charles Hoskinson Explores Exciting Prospects for Cardano and XRP Collaboration