What Is Cross-Market AI? – BitcoinWorld

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.