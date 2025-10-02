What is Driving Avalanche’s $675 Million Valuation?

Avalanche Treasury has entered into a significant merger agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, marking a substantial financial maneuver in the cryptocurrency landscape valued at over $675 million. This strategic move is structured around a projected $460 million in treasury assets, along with a $200 million allocation of AVAX coins at a discounted rate, courtesy of […]
