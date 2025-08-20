According to an official source, SEC crypto ETF delays are once again in the spotlight after regulators postponed rulings on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin exchange-traded funds. Instead of granting approvals, the Securities and Exchange Commission extended review periods into October 2025.

The move highlights the SEC’s cautious approach as it weighs investor protection against surging demand for regulated crypto exposure.

SEC Holds Back Key Decisions

The SEC extended multiple deadlines:

Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF → October 8, 2025

Solana ETFs (21Shares & Bitwise) → October 16, 2025

21Shares Core XRP Trust → October 19, 2025

CoinShares XRP ETF → October 23, 2025

Dogecoin, Litecoin, Hedera, Polkadot ETFs → extended into late 2025

Ethereum staking ETF proposals → pushed to late 2025

“Most of the final deadlines for crypto ETFs will fall in October 2025. The SEC is taking its time to address custody, liquidity, and risk questions before it makes sweeping approvals,” said Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

ETF Deadlines at a Glance

ETF Proposal Focus New SEC Deadline Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF 75% BTC, 25% ETH October 8, 2025 Solana ETFs (21Shares, Bitwise) Solana October 16, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust XRP October 19, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF XRP October 23, 2025 Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Dogecoin October 8, 2025 Grayscale Hedera ETF Hedera October 8, 2025 Ethereum ETFs (with staking) Ethereum + staking feature Extended, Q4 2025

Why These Delays Matter

What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025 Market

For markets, SEC crypto ETF delays are more than routine. They create short-term volatility, frustrate traders, and prolong uncertainty over mainstream adoption.

Yet the ETF market is heating up:

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $3.6B in net inflows in May 2025, with total assets at $127B, around 6% of BTC’s market cap.

Ethereum ETFs rebounded strongly. On August 12, 2025, they logged $524M in inflows in one day, part of $2.34B over several days.

By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs saw lighter flows of about $65.9M that day.

This highlights a shifting investor appetite, with Ethereum gaining momentum as ETFs expand their institutional appeal.

How Prices and Sentiment Are Moving

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows show resilience despite SEC crypto ETF delays

Despite regulatory pauses, prices remain strong:

Ethereum trades above $4,400, lifted by institutional buyers like Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Sharplink Gaming, betting on ETH ETFs.

Over the last month, Ethereum surged 54%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 10% rise amid optimism for ETF approvals and stablecoin reforms (GENIUS Act).

Meanwhile, BlackRock took advantage of dips to buy over $1B in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, signaling long-term institutional confidence.

On X, traders remain split. Some complain about “red candles” after delay announcements, while others view the pause as groundwork for stronger approvals in 2026.

Spotlight on Trump Media’s “Blue Chip ETF”

Trump Media & Technology Group also filed a Crypto Blue Chip ETF, aiming to hold Bitcoin (70%), Ethereum (15%), Solana (8%), Cronos (5%), and XRP (2%). Crypto.com would handle custody.

If approved, it would be one of the first diversified U.S. crypto ETFs. But analysts caution that the SEC is likely to apply even stricter reviews to such multi-asset products.

Global Context: U.S. vs Overseas Markets

While the SEC delays, other regions advance:

Europe has already listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on Amsterdam exchanges.

Hong Kong launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in April 2024, drawing significant inflows.

This raises competitive stakes, with the U.S. risking an innovation gap if approvals drag on.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, SEC crypto ETF delays highlight the ongoing clash between investor demand and regulatory caution. The bulk of rulings is now set for October 2025, so markets will have to wait for weeks.

Nevertheless, the momentum is still moving with institutional activities, strong Ethereum inflows, and global ETF progress. While frustrating for traders in the long run, eventual approvals can make a difference, particularly in legitimizing assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in U.S. markets for a long time ahead.

FAQs on SEC crypto ETF delays

Q1: What does ETF mean in crypto?

An ETF tracks the price of assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum, giving investors exposure without directly holding coins.

Q2: What is the reason for SEC crypto ETF delays?

The SEC wants more time to evaluate custody, liquidity, and investor protection risks.

Q3: Which ETFs were delayed in 2025?

Truth Social Bitcoin/Ethereum ETF, XRP ETFs, Solana ETFs, Dogecoin ETF, Hedera ETF, and Ethereum staking proposals.

Q4: How do delays affect prices?

They often spark short-term volatility, but long-term adoption depends on approvals and institutional inflows.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A regulated security that tracks assets like BTC or ETH.

Custody: Safe, regulated storage of digital assets.

Liquidity: How easily assets can be bought or sold without major price shifts.

AUM (Assets Under Management): Total value managed by a fund.

