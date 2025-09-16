What Time Does ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Begin Streaming? How To Watch

“Gen V” Season 2 partial teaser poster. Prime Video

The Boys spinoff series Gen V returns this week with Season 2. What time and where can you stream the premiere episodes of the series?

Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen, the first season of Gen V, which consisted of eight episodes, was released on Sept. 29, 2023. Gen V Season 2 follows the events of The Boys Season 4 finale, where Speaker of the House Steven Calhoun (David Andrews) ascends to the presidency, declares martial law and deputizes hundreds of Supes, who will work under Homelander’s (Antony Starr) command.

The official summary for Gen V Season 2 reads, “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

“Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa German) are celebrated heroes, while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor) and Emma (Lizzie Broadway) reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V Season 2 will begin with Episodes 1, 2 and 3 on Prime Video on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. New episodes will debut on Wednesdays at the same time weekly through Oct. 22.

Prime Video is available in two different ways. You can access content with ads as an Amazon Prime member, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 yearly, or subscribe to Prime Video only for $8.99 per month. If users don’t want ads with their programming, they upgrade their subscription to ad-free for an extra $2.99 per month.

How Are Rotten Tomatoes Critics Reacting To ‘Gen V’ Season 2?

Early reviews from Rotten Tomatoes critics for Gen V Season 2 are mostly positive, with an 89% “fresh” rating based on 19 reviews. RT’s Critics Consensus for Gen V Season 2 is still pending, as is the site’s audience summary and Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings.

As of this publication, three of four top critics on RT have given Gen V Season 2 a “fresh” review.

Alison Herman of Variety is among the top critics giving the “fresh” rating on RT, writing, “With the social commentary increasingly inexact, Gen V rests on the shoulders of its heroes, well-intentioned people struggling to tell real heroism from the pre-packaged kind. Fortunately, they’re still up to the task.”

The only RT top critic giving the series a “rotten” rating so far is Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, who writes, “Try as it might to elevate its tale’s importance to the level of The Boys, it comes across as a repetitive and charisma-challenged teen-supes saga that’s yet to fully mature.”

