What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:15
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Boxing superstars Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford are set to face off Saturday, Sept. 13, in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Here’s what to know about the historic matchup, including the start time and how to watch tonight.

Mexican boxing legend Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is up against undefeated Crawford, one of the most accomplished American boxers in the modern era. During yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-in, both fighters clocked in at 167.5 pounds. According to Yahoo Sports, Crawford has jumped three weight classes to compete in this super middleweight bout.

Canelo holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts. Crawford, meanwhile, has won all of his fights in each of the past five years. The two fighters are battling for all four major super middleweight world titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF.

ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, PredictionBy Josh Katzowitz

“This fight for me is big,” Alvarez said at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.”

“This is a massive fight,” Crawford added. “It’s talked about all over the world right now.”

In addition to the headline event between Canelo and Crawford, tonight’s main fight card is packed with heavy hitters and rising stars. Irish boxer Callum Walsh is taking on undefeated Fernando Vargas Jr. in a super welterweight bout at 154 pounds.

Christian Mbilli, the current WBC interim super middleweight champion, will face Lester Martinez in a title defense at 168 pounds. In another featured bout, undefeated lightweight prospect Mohammed Alakel will square off against Travis Kent Crawford.

What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

The Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight card will begin streaming live on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 13. However, the Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford main fight is expected to start at around 11 p.m. ET (depending on the duration of the undercard).

How To Watch The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Álvarez poses onstage during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

To watch the Canelo vs. Crawford fight live, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix membership. The streaming service offers three plans: Standard with ads ($7.99 per month), Standard without ads ($17.99 per month), and Premium without ads ($24.99 per month). You can learn more on Netflix’s pricing site.

ForbesThe Estimated Purses For Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Are StaggeringBy Brian Mazique

Can You Watch The Canelo vs. Crawford Fight For Free?

Netflix does not currently offer a free trial. To watch tonight’s main fight, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.

What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Prelims?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12:(L-R) Ivan Dychko faces off against Jermaine Franklin during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

The Canelo vs. Crawford prelims will stream earlier on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, before the main card.

The prelims will be streaming on Tudum and Netflix Sport’s YouTube page starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check out the stream below.

Where Is The Canelo vs. Crawford Fight Taking Place?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Terence Crawford poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

The Canelo vs. Crawford fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Though Las Vegas is known as the “Fight Capital of the World,” this showdown marks the first boxing match for the stadium since it opened in 2020.

What Is The Canelo vs. Crawford Fight Card?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr. face off during the Canelo v Crawford ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Here’s the full Canelo vs. Crawford fight card:

Canelo vs. Crawford Main Event:

  • Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (super middleweight)

Canelo vs. Crawford Main Fight Card:

  • Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super welterweight – co-main event)
  • Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super middleweight)
  • Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)

Canelo vs. Crawford Preliminary Fight Card:

  • Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)
  • Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)
  • Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super featherweight)
  • Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super lightweight)
  • Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light heavyweight)
  • Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (super middleweight)

