The post What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is gearing up for another exciting season, premiering tonight on NBC. Season 28 features an almost entirely new coaching lineup compared to last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in. Two-time winner Michael Bublé is the only coach from Season 27 returning for the next installment. Joining him are former The Voice coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan returns after a three-season hiatus. Bublé faces fierce competition this fall, as Horan was the first judge to win two consecutive seasons of The Voice (Seasons 23 and 24). McEntire also has one win under her belt (Season 25), while Snoop Dogg is still eyeing his first victory. ForbesWho Won ‘The Voice’ Season 27? The Winning Singer Rewards Coach’s FaithBy Monica Mercuri Back in May, Coach Bublé’s Adam David was crowned the winner of Season 27. The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made history as the first winner to advance from an instant save. Jaelen Johnston finished in second place, followed by Renzo in third. Lucia Flores-Wiseman took fourth place, while Jadyn Cree rounded out the top five. Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about The Voice Season 28, including what time it starts, which days it will air, how to watch and the big scheduling change from last season. What Time Is The Voice Season 28 Premiere? THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)… The post What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is gearing up for another exciting season, premiering tonight on NBC. Season 28 features an almost entirely new coaching lineup compared to last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in. Two-time winner Michael Bublé is the only coach from Season 27 returning for the next installment. Joining him are former The Voice coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan returns after a three-season hiatus. Bublé faces fierce competition this fall, as Horan was the first judge to win two consecutive seasons of The Voice (Seasons 23 and 24). McEntire also has one win under her belt (Season 25), while Snoop Dogg is still eyeing his first victory. ForbesWho Won ‘The Voice’ Season 27? The Winning Singer Rewards Coach’s FaithBy Monica Mercuri Back in May, Coach Bublé’s Adam David was crowned the winner of Season 27. The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made history as the first winner to advance from an instant save. Jaelen Johnston finished in second place, followed by Renzo in third. Lucia Flores-Wiseman took fourth place, while Jadyn Cree rounded out the top five. Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about The Voice Season 28, including what time it starts, which days it will air, how to watch and the big scheduling change from last season. What Time Is The Voice Season 28 Premiere? THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)…

What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:45
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175344-4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01476-2.31%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.012-5.42%
Forta
FORT$0.05515-12.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is gearing up for another exciting season, premiering tonight on NBC. Season 28 features an almost entirely new coaching lineup compared to last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in.

Two-time winner Michael Bublé is the only coach from Season 27 returning for the next installment. Joining him are former The Voice coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan returns after a three-season hiatus.

Bublé faces fierce competition this fall, as Horan was the first judge to win two consecutive seasons of The Voice (Seasons 23 and 24). McEntire also has one win under her belt (Season 25), while Snoop Dogg is still eyeing his first victory.

ForbesWho Won ‘The Voice’ Season 27? The Winning Singer Rewards Coach’s FaithBy Monica Mercuri

Back in May, Coach Bublé’s Adam David was crowned the winner of Season 27. The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made history as the first winner to advance from an instant save. Jaelen Johnston finished in second place, followed by Renzo in third. Lucia Flores-Wiseman took fourth place, while Jadyn Cree rounded out the top five.

Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about The Voice Season 28, including what time it starts, which days it will air, how to watch and the big scheduling change from last season.

What Time Is The Voice Season 28 Premiere?

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice Season 28 premieres on Monday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two-night premiere continues on Tuesday, Sept. 23, also at 8 p.m. ET.

When Do New Episodes Of The Voice Season 28 Air On NBC?

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

New episodes of The Voice Season 28 will air on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET, resuming its usual schedule with two episodes per week. (Last season, the show only aired new episodes on Mondays.)

The Voice Season 28 Release Schedule

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The singing competition begins with Blind Auditions, followed by Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs rounds, culminating in the Live Shows. Check out the release schedule with air dates (announced so far) below.

  • Episode 1 — Blind Auditions: Airing Monday, Sept. 22
  • Episode 2 — Blind Auditions: Airing Tuesday, Sept. 23
  • Episode 3 — Blind Auditions: Airing Monday, Sept. 29
  • Episode 4 — Blind Auditions: Airing Tuesday, Sept. 30
  • Episode 5 — Blind Auditions: TBA
  • Episode 6 — Blind Auditions: TBA
  • Episode 7 — Battles: TBA
  • Episode 8 — Battles: TBA
  • Episode 9 — Battles: TBA
  • Episode 10 — Battles: TBA
  • Episode 11 — Knockouts: TBA
  • Episode 12 — Knockouts: TBA
  • Episode 13 — Knockouts: TBA
  • Episode 14 — Knockouts: TBA
  • Episode 15 — Knockouts: TBA
  • Episode 16 — Playoffs: TBA
  • Episode 17 — Playoffs: TBA
  • Episode 18 — Live Shows begin: TBA

How To Watch The Voice Season 28

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the show on live TV streaming services that offer NBC, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

New episodes of The Voice will also be available on Peacock the day after they air. Monday episodes become available on Tuesdays, while Tuesday episodes appear on Wednesdays. Peacock subscription plans range from $7.99 to $13.99 per month.

Peacock currently offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. To sign up, visit the Peacock registration page, enter your information and create an account. Once your free trial ends, you’ll be charged according to your selected plan. Note: Peacock subscriptions automatically renew every month until you cancel.

Check out a teaser for Season 28, below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/22/what-time-is-the-voice-on-tonight-season-28s-new-schedule-and-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.65-7.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.115-9.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117914-8.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-9.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4535-12.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-7.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01543-4.81%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003546-11.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028