What’s Fueling FLOKI’s Remarkable Market Climb?

FLOKI has recently made headlines as it became the first to introduce a BNB Chain-based exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe. The Valour Floki SEK ETP started trading on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden on October 3rd, causing the value of the memecoin to skyrocket by over 30% within just a day.
