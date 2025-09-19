When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is new in theaters this weekend. How soon will the romantic drama be coming to streaming?

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary for the film reads, “Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything.

“Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”

Rated R, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The first stop for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it comes to the home entertainment marketplace will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

The studio releasing A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Sony Pictures Entertainment, typically has a one-month to six-week window from the time its films open in theaters and arrive on PVOD.

For example, the studio’s horror film Until Dawn opened in theaters on April 25 and debuted on PVOD on May 23. Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends didn’t arrive on digital streaming until July 8, just over five weeks after its theatrical release on May 30.

Additionally, Sony’s horror thriller 28 Years Later debuted on streaming on July 29, just over five weeks after it opened in theaters on June 20.

Should A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follow the above-mentioned titles’ release pattern, viewers can expect the film to arrive on PVOD sometime between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, since new films on digital typically debut on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘A Big Beautiful Journey’ First?

Since Netflix has a Pay 1 window deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, A Big Beautiful Journey will debut on streaming video on demand on the platform first.

Typically, it takes three to four months from the time Sony’s films open in theaters to the time they arrive on Netflix. For example, Until Dawn opened in theaters on April 25 and debuted just shy of three months later on July 24. on Netflix on July 24.

Additionally, 28 Years Later is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 20, exactly three months after it opened in theaters on June 20. Karate Kid: Legends, however, isn’t arriving on Netflix until Sept. 27, nearly four months after its theatrical debut on May 30.

Should A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follow the same release pattern, viewers can expect the film to arrive on Netflix sometime between Dec. 20 and Jan. 17, 2026. Since Sony of late has been releasing their films on Netflix on Saturdays.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

