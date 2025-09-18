When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 14:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.925+6.86%
Union
U$0.014309+1.54%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005369+2.97%
Capverse
CAP$0.16104+2.43%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03102+11.62%
Altcoin Season

The post When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market edged higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, fueling optimism across risk assets. Bitcoin price today is trading around $117,000, while Ethereum holds steady near $4,600. The broader crypto market cap rose modestly, with major altcoins mixed but stable.

Analysts note the short-term tone is constructive, supported by ETF inflows and macro easing, but caution remains as traders wait for a clear trigger to unlock the next phase of the bull cycle.

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen described the current cycle as “one of the most boring bull markets we’ve ever seen.” He highlighted why history suggests that October 2025 could be decisive for Bitcoin, with a potential cycle top forming between October and December.

Why Altcoin Season Hasn’t Arrived Yet

Despite growing calls for an altcoin rally, Cowen stressed that the timeline is being misunderstood.

According to him, a true altcoin season, the kind seen in late 2017 and 2021, requires Ethereum to break and hold durable all-time highs. Until ETH reclaims its 21-week EMA and rallies into sustained highs, the market will remain Bitcoin-led.

October Is Bitcoin’s Month

Cowen pointed out a consistent historical trend: Bitcoin dominance bottoms in September and rises sharply in October.

Institutions Driving, Retail Still Missing

Another defining feature of this cycle is the lack of retail mania.

While Wall Street capital has fueled Bitcoin’s climb, smaller traders remain cautious, still waiting for altcoin profits.

Q4 Strategy: Conservative Allocation

Looking ahead, Cowen suggests a conservative allocation focused on risk-adjusted returns:

He expects Bitcoin to outperform altcoins in the near term, with Ethereum taking the lead only if it breaks out into sustained new highs.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why hasn’t an altcoin season happened yet?

A true altcoin season requires Ethereum to reach and hold new all-time highs. Currently, the market is primarily Bitcoin-led, driven by institutional interest and ETF inflows.

How are institutional investors impacting the crypto market?

Institutional capital, especially from new Bitcoin ETFs, is a major driver of this bull cycle. This is different from past cycles, which were fueled more by retail investors.

Why is the current crypto bull market called boring?

Lack of retail hype and altcoin rallies makes this cycle subdued, driven by institutional ETF investments rather than widespread mania.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+8.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01719-0.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.73526+13.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007665+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.005355+435.50%
Chainbase
C$0.25231+2.11%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612+2.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms