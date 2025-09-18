The post When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market edged higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, fueling optimism across risk assets. Bitcoin price today is trading around $117,000, while Ethereum holds steady near $4,600. The broader crypto market cap rose modestly, with major altcoins mixed but stable.

Analysts note the short-term tone is constructive, supported by ETF inflows and macro easing, but caution remains as traders wait for a clear trigger to unlock the next phase of the bull cycle.

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen described the current cycle as “one of the most boring bull markets we’ve ever seen.” He highlighted why history suggests that October 2025 could be decisive for Bitcoin, with a potential cycle top forming between October and December.

Why Altcoin Season Hasn’t Arrived Yet

Despite growing calls for an altcoin rally, Cowen stressed that the timeline is being misunderstood.

According to him, a true altcoin season, the kind seen in late 2017 and 2021, requires Ethereum to break and hold durable all-time highs. Until ETH reclaims its 21-week EMA and rallies into sustained highs, the market will remain Bitcoin-led.

October Is Bitcoin’s Month

Cowen pointed out a consistent historical trend: Bitcoin dominance bottoms in September and rises sharply in October.

Institutions Driving, Retail Still Missing

Another defining feature of this cycle is the lack of retail mania.

While Wall Street capital has fueled Bitcoin’s climb, smaller traders remain cautious, still waiting for altcoin profits.

Q4 Strategy: Conservative Allocation

Looking ahead, Cowen suggests a conservative allocation focused on risk-adjusted returns:

He expects Bitcoin to outperform altcoins in the near term, with Ethereum taking the lead only if it breaks out into sustained new highs.