Who Is Real Madrid Prodigy Thiago Pitarch?

Thiago Pitarch was in Real Madrid’s squad for their first game of 2025/26 against Osasuna. Getty Images

One of the names that may have caught the eye in Real Madrid’s season-opening win against Osasuna was one of those on the bench: Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old midfielder was called up to the first team for the first time in competitive action and, while he didn’t get game time, is looking increasingly involved under Xabi Alonso.

Born in August 2007 in Fuenlabrada, a suburb of Madrid, in Spain, Pitarch possesses dual nationality between Spain and Morocco, with the latter coming from his Moroccan grandfather who was born in Al Hoceima. He is yet to show any preferrence for either country, and has not yet made his international debut at any age group, leaving the two nations poised to fight over securing the talent.

Pitarch has lived in Spain throughout his life, and has had a tour of Madrid’s soccer clubs throughout his youth development. He began playing for a professional club at the age of just six, initially joining Atlético Madrid, where he stayed until the age of 11. He then spent four years at Getafe, before moving to their rivals and neighbours Leganés for a season aged 15. In 2023, he then joined Real Madrid, progressing quickly through the ranks of the club’s famous La Fábrica youth set-up.

Early this calendar year, in 2025, he became a regular in the Juvenil A team for the under 18 age group. Coached by former right-back Álvaro Arbeloa, he earned a contract renewal in January which extended his contract until 2027. Arbeloa was a big fans, backing the midfielder to make 20 appearances as a regular.

Xabi Alonso has kept a close eye on Thiago Pitarch

Pitarch is also known for his versatility in different tactical roles, which is likely to appeal to Alonso. The youngster can play as a traditional central midfielder, or play in a more advanced position or even out wide as a playmaker. His vision and intelligence, both to pick out a pass but also to time a run, has caught the eye.

That was part of what saw the coach include him for a pre-season exhibition game behind closed doors against Leganés, where Pitarch scored as he played 45 minutes. Days later, he made his first-team debut as a late substitute in Austria against WSG Tirol.

The 18-year-old midfielder was then included in the first matchday squad of the 2025/26 season for the first team, as they took on Osasuna in La Liga. While he didn’t get onto the field of play, he was the only player outside the first team squad to be involved.

Plans for Thiago Pitarch in 2025/26

While he’s still waiting for his first-team debut in competitive action, Pitarch will be promoted directly to Castilla, the club’s B team, where he will continue to play under his coach from Juvenil A, Arbeloa.

With a lack of depth in the Castilla squad, the expectation is that Arbeloa could introduce Pitarch into the set-up quickly and begin to give him minutes as he has throughout Castilla’s own pre-season schedule. That will also gain him experience at the Primera RFEF level, in the third tier of Spanish soccer. It’s also possible that he could continue to be on the fringes of the first-team set-up and make it into Xabi Alonso’s squad when it doesn’t clash with Castilla action.