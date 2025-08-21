Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/21 17:53
Solana
SOL$185,92+4,32%
XRP
XRP$2,9171+3,05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01374+1,62%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22023+5,36%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002803+5,85%

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors. An example of one of these tokens is the $OZ, whose price is presently at the presale stage, valued at a very low price of only 0.0005. As the presale advances, numerous crypto professionals reckon that this under-$0.005 token stands a chance of beating powerful coins, such as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to the finish line in 2025. This is why the $OZ token is ripe to grow by a large margin, and how it fares against the tried and tested players in the crypto world.

Key metrics and Investor interest in the $OZ Presale

The $OZ presale is already making a splash, having already raised more than 2 million dollars with 182 million tokens sold during Phase 4. The price would be fixed at the value of $0.005 at the launch time, whereas the following step would involve escalation to the level of $0.01, which is 100% as compared to $0.005, thus providing additional motivation to early investors visiting the presale.

At a target price of $1, $OZ might experience a 20,000% increase over its current presale price, and thus acting as a sound investment ought to be an investor with an eye on maximum returns on upcoming tokens. Certik has also successfully completed an audit of the account, and the project is also listed on such large platforms as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which further confirms its credibility and reliability.

Comparing $OZ with XRP, SOL, and DOGE

Although XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have already taken their positions and formed a major part of the cryptocurrency market, $OZ is carving out its niche with unique technological foundations and growth strategies that set it apart from the competition. Here's a closer look:

XRP (Ripple):

XRP, known for its role in cross-border payments, has had a challenging few years due to ongoing regulatory concerns.

Recently, XRP dropped to $2.89, showing a 4.2% decline. The price action indicates some selling pressure, and while there are opportunities for recovery, XRP’s future growth is heavily tied to regulatory outcomes.

Solana (SOL):

Solana, which is fast and highly scalable, making it quite popular following its strong throughout and low costs to make transactions. Nonetheless, SOL price has dipped 0.31% over the past 24 hours to reach a current price of 181.63. 

Such a short-term plunge indicates the volatility of the market, regardless of the fact that the token promises a quicker blockchain experience. Traders are watching the situation, but until then, the performance of Solana is still subject to movements in the overall market.

Dogecoin (DOGE):

Once a meme coin turned mainstream, Dogecoin has faced significant challenges as it tries to maintain momentum after its hype-driven highs. 

DOGE is currently priced at $0.2138, which is a 2.55% drop in price from recent highs. At the level of $0.2235, there is resistance to the coin, which may find it hard to move unless there are any new developments. Since it is based on market sentiment and hype in social media, this makes it a very volatile investment.

Why OZ is different

Compared to XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin, $OZ is building on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN ) and powered with predictive AI agents. The fact that it incorporates blockchain technology, IPFS, and Ethereum smart contracts sets $OZ in a unique position, where real-time data analytics provide real-time data insights and decision-making opportunities that may be a game-changer in the market.

The partnership with SINT and Hive Intel allows the $OZ coin to allow the smooth combination of AI-based agents and cross-chain data, which preconditions the further development of the market strategies. Such alliances and their orientations in multi-chain integration also contribute to the competitive advantage of $OZ in high-paced AI and blockchain markets.

The Road Ahead: Massive Growth Potential

When the presale is near its completion and has a target price of $1, the potential upside of $OZ may grow exponentially in the next several years. Roughly 200x profits are expected by investors who take part in the presale, given the high demand and validity of the project itself.

Meanwhile, $OZ is about establishing its footprint in the crypto market, and the forthcoming events at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali will see it receive greater awareness. These and other factors will make the success of such alliances as SINT and Hive Intel great hope that $OZ will be able to show staggering growth in the coming years and leave other projects such as XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin behind. The Weblume partnership makes Ozak AI’s real-time signals easy to drop into no-code Web3 apps, turning it into a ready-to-use intelligence layer that fits smoothly across the ecosystem.

Conclusion: Why $OZ Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Being an under-$0.005 token and having the possibility to reach $1, $OZ is a prospect that different investors wish to explore as a means of entering a project that blends AI, decentralized infrastructure, and blockchain technology early. The following price change and target price shares a lot of growth potential, whereas XRP, SOL, and DOGE experience some external pressure in the form of market conditions and uncertainties about future regulations.

$OZ holds a promising prospect in Q4 of 2025, and as more investors take note of it, and significant technological infrastructure underpins it, it is a possibility that it even outstrips the largest commodities in the market. 

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0,01495-21,31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,586-0,84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,068-23,76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0,02315-4,33%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4833+2,65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005931+15,61%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Share
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0,01606+2,55%
U
U$0,01495-21,31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,586-0,84%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC