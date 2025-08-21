Why billions in Bitcoin treasury purchases can’t pump the price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:05
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,062.21+0.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10372+3.51%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.218-3.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0219+3.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003144+9.66%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002681-6.58%

Since the start of the year, the number of bitcoin (BTC) treasury stocks — publicly listed companies that own BTC — has increased 131% from 73 to 169.

Their BTC holdings have increased 67% from 590,649 to 984,535, and the value of their BTC has doubled from $56 billion to $112 billion.

Nevertheless, BTC itself doesn’t seem to be appreciating from this inundation. Rather than amplify the momentum of these capital inflows, spot investors are fading these bids.

Indeed, BTC is languishing 8% below its all-time high and is only up 19% year to date.

That 19% is just 11 percentage points above the benchmark S&P 500 Index which has appreciated 8% since New Year’s Day. For all the downside risk and volatility that BTC investors must endure in a sub-$2.3 trillion speculative asset, its 1,100 basis point S&P 500 outperformance seems particularly muted against the world’s preeminent, $54 trillion index. 

Treasury companies raised about $10 billion for BTC acquisitions this year, yet their fundraises have done little to boost the spot price.

Read more: The global web tied to MicroStrategy’s $71B bitcoin stash

Crabbish prices as BTC shuffles sideways from private to public

Protos has already covered a subtle mechanism that explains the poor pricing boost of BTC treasury company purchases. Specifically, there has been substantial shuffling of BTC from private to public companies.

Although percentages appear impressive when counting public treasury stocks by themselves — see the 131%, 67%, and 100% figures in this article’s opening paragraph — those percentages shrink embarrassingly when expanding the calculations to include private companies.

As of Protos’ July 1 analysis, for example, the moderate 14% increase in BTC holdings between public and private bitcoin treasury companies was identical to the year-to-date rally of BTC itself.

Updating that calculation to August 20 reveals similar underperformance.

Since the start of the year, and after adjusting for the shuffling of BTC from private to public companies, BTC holdings have increased just 28% from 1,000,481 to 1,278,662 BTC.

Obviously, that 28% figure is far smaller than the public-only figure of 67%. The massive reduction illustrates how much BTC has simply shuffled from private to public corporations in order to take advantage of investment premiums in public equities.

Nakamoto, whose shares once traded as high as 23x the value of its BTC holdings, is 70% below its May 2025 high. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is down 25% from its high this year.

From their May 2025 highs, Twenty One is down 59%, Asset Entities is down 71%, Semler Scientific is down 37%, and MetaPlanet is down 64%.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/why-billions-in-bitcoin-treasury-purchases-cant-pump-the-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.904+2.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03843+5.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05457-9.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019014-2.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Share
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000853-38.27%
READY
READY$0.003219-0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+5.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid